Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'883 -0.4%  Dow 33'747 0.2%  DAX 15'990 0.2%  Euro 0.9708 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'298 0.1%  Gold 1'969 1.5%  Bitcoin 24'020 0.2%  Dollar 0.9003 -1.1%  Öl 74.1 -3.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
Koenig & Bauer-Aktie springt an: Koenig & Bauer spannt bei Batteriezellen mit VW-Tochter zusammen
Kryptokurse am Donnerstagnachmittag
GameStop-Aktie tiefrot: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Plus: Brüssel fordert rasches Handeln von Meta nach Bericht über Pädophilen-Netzwerk
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Foresight 4 VCT Aktie [Valor: 2140901 / ISIN: GB00B07YBS95]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2023 18:05:21

AGM Statement

Foresight 4 VCT
0.59 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

AGM STATEMENT
8 JUNE 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 June 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Simon Jamieson, who has served on the Board since 2014, was not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and accordingly he stands down as a Director of the Company with effect from today. He leaves with the Board's thanks for his valued contribution to the Company over the last nine years.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,332,749 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.0% of the issued share capital as at 6 June 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (%)Votes at Discretion of Chair (%)Votes at Discretion of Third Party (%)Votes Against (%)
192.19%7.25%0.01%0.55%
287.39%8.06%0.01%4.55%
385.94%8.44%0.01%5.60%
488.87%8.13%0.01%2.99%
587.66%8.26%0.01%4.07%
680.30%7.40%0.01%12.30%
789.14%7.35%0.01%3.50%
881.39%5.89%0.01%12.71%
979.19%5.87%0.01%14.94%
1078.28%5.85%0.01%15.85%

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Foresight 4 VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foresight 4 VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:01 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
10:46 UBS KeyInvest: USA - Im Rallye-Modus / Deutsche Lufthansa - Auf Konsolidierungskurs
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.06.2023
07.06.23 SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
06.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'770.92 19.51 SMIR9U
Short 11'999.43 13.97 OESSMU
Short 12'447.01 8.98 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'311.83 08.06.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'853.51 19.51 XUSSMU
Long 10'614.73 13.80 XASSMU
Long 10'145.12 8.77 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
Credit Suisse-Aktie knapp im Plus: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
BKW Aktie News: BKW tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
Wenig Bewegung zur Wochenmitte: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
GameStop-Aktie tiefrot: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit