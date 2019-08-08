AGM Acquires Advanced Hard Coatings Company Duralar

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Container Controls, Inc. (AGM), a long-time leader in container control products, has announced its acquisition of Duralar Technologies, maker of advanced ultra-hard metal coatings and coating systems. Duralar will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGM. The announcement was made jointly by AGM President/CEO, Howard Stewart, and Duralar CEO, Andrew Tudhope. Both AGM and Duralar are currently headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew and the Duralar team to the AGM family," said Stewart, AGM's President and CEO. "Duralar's cutting-edge coating technology will enable AGM to deliver a whole new spectrum of solutions that will help our customers meet the exacting standards that define the Aerospace and Defense industries. Duralar's ability to customize these coatings for specific applications gives us new opportunities for innovation while delivering increased value for our customers."

"Becoming part of AGM is going to significantly increase Duralar's critical mass in the market and allow us to fully realize the vision the company was founded upon," said Tudhope, Duralar's CEO. "AGM's deep background and experience in high rigor manufacturing will allow us to bring new expertise and additional developmental resources to bear on both the product development process and market expansion efforts. The Duralar team has developed some truly remarkable hard-coatings technology, and now we're going to be able to bring it to more industries and applications than ever before."

In 2018, Duralar introduced its innovative Emperion™ system for high-throughput deposition of ultra-hard coatings on metal parts. Using the company's proprietary DualArmor™ process, the equipment coats both interior and exterior surfaces of parts at the same time. The Emperion also features twin deposition chambers for virtually continuous coating and high throughput, allowing one chamber to be loaded while the other chamber is processing. The system can apply different PECVD coatings, including Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) and Duralar's unique ArmorLube™, which combines exceptional hardness with dry lubrication. This makes it well suited for many applications that require clean, dry, permanent lubrication without oils or greases.

By the end of 2019, Duralar will be relocated into the AGM headquarters facility at 3526 East Ft. Lowell Road in Tucson.

About AGM Container Controls

AGM Container Controls, Inc. has been a leading designer/manufacturer of environmental control products for more than six decades. In 1955, their original parent, Arizona Gear & Manufacturing, was the first company to design breather valves for Hughes Aircraft's missile container. Today, AGM provides many products that protect sealed containers from pressure, moisture, and other adverse effects. These include breather valves and vents, container access products, humidity indicators, desiccants and desiccators, and nitrogen-purging systems. Products also include military-grade tie-downs and transport systems and devices to detect and record shock and vibration during transport. AGM serves a broad range of industries, including aerospace, defense, electronics, transportation, packaging, utilities, home, food, pharmaceuticals, and more. In addition, AGM provides precision machining services as well as moisture analysis and high flow rate testing. The company's quality management systems are certified to ISO and AS9100D standards. In 2009, the national U.S. Chamber of Commerce named AGM "America's Best Small Business of the Year." For further information, visit agmcontainer.com.

About Duralar Technologies

Duralar Technologies is a global nanotechnology company and developer of high-performance Duralar-brand ultra-hard metal coatings and coating systems. The company's advanced coatings are replacing previous generations of metal coatings and enhancing product performance across a range of industries, including automotive, oil & gas, firearms, aerospace, agriculture, mining, textiles, medical, consumer products and more. Duralar Technologies was founded in 2013 by Andrew Tudhope, a Silicon Valley executive and entrepreneur with extensive experience in coating technologies. In 2016, the company acquired Sub-One Systems, another hard-coatings equipment company. For further information, visit duralar.com.

For additional information:

AGM:

Paul Davis, (520) 881-2130

pdavis@agmcontainer.com

3526 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.

Tucson, AZ 85716

Duralar:

Al Shultz, (408) 289-9555

219601@email4pr.com

7620 N. Hartman Ln., #132

Tucson, AZ 85743

Duralar, Emperion, DualArmor and ArmorLube are trademarks of Duralar Technologies.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agm-acquires-advanced-hard-coatings-company-duralar-300898890.html

SOURCE AGM Container Controls