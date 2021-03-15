SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
15.03.2021 00:50:00

Agiomix Receives the First ISO 15189 Accreditation for Next Generation Sequencing in the Region

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiomix has received the ISO 15189:2012 Accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre for Next Generation Sequencing clinical assays.

This makes Agiomix the first and only clinical laboratory in the region to have both the CAP and ISO 15189 accreditation for its Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) clinical genetic testing.

Dr. Walaa Allam, Associate Director of Business development at Agiomix commented, "With this additional reputable international accreditation, Agiomix now has the unique capacity to offer its healthcare partners and patients, unparalleled clinical diagnostics services in the area of genetics, we are very pleased and honored by this accreditation and we look forward to more international recognition as our services and family grow."

Mr. Saman Setoudeh, Director of Quality Assurance at Agiomix Labs described the process the lab went through as being "rigorous and detailed", he also commended the review process and explained that "the ISO accreditation will add the Lab's strength and ability to lead the area in clinical genetics applications."

About Agiomix Labs

Agiomix is a leading Clinical Genetics and Specialty Diagnostics Laboratory, serving patients, healthcare providers and partner laboratories across the globe, with focus on the Middle East, Africa and Asia markets, Agiomix is both CAP and ISO 15189 accredited.

www.agiomix.com/

For Media Contacts: Anna Malli, + 971 800-GENOMICS media@agholding.group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451421/Agiomix_Labs_Dubai.jpg

SOURCE AGIOMIX

