11.10.2019 14:36:00

Agiloft Recognized as Value Leader and Customer Leader in Spend Matters' Q3 2019 Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced that Spend Matters, a leading industry analyst firm, rated the company a Value Leader and Customer Leader in its Q3 2019 Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap.

The SolutionMap is a resource designed to help procurement professionals rank technology vendors based on customer experience, technological innovation, and process competency of its solutions. Agiloft is ranked the clear frontrunner in both categories for a second consecutive quarter and ranked in the top right quadrant in all four organization personas: Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly.

Agiloft empowers businesses to easily manage a complete contract lifecycle and integrate contract information into existing commercial processes. Agiloft is designed to map any business process, from the simplest to most complex, without programming. The out-of-the-box system allows companies to customize the solution with tailored templates, workflows, custom fields, and rules, as well as fully integrate a contract lifecycle management (CLM) strategy with customer support, CRM, sales automation, ITSM, and more.

"Contracts are the essence of modern commerce. The CLM industry is undergoing a digital evolution as business velocity and the rising cost of contract processing demand faster and more efficient processes," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "It is imperative that companies understand how to extend the reach of their CLM strategy by imbedding and integrating contract information into broader commercial processes. At Agiloft, we are proud to be consistently recognized as the most configurable CLM solution on the market, helping our customers drive enterprise-wide value creation from a fully-integrated CLM strategy."

2019 has been a momentous year for Agiloft. In July, Agiloft was recognized as a Value Leader in the Q2 Spend Matters Contract Management SolutionMap. In April 2019, Agiloft was named to Spend Matters' '50 Procurement Providers to Watch' list for the third consecutive year. Agiloft has also earned the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group and was named PC Mag Editor's Choice for Contract Management Software for the fourth year in a row.

Agiloft will be hosting its first-ever user conference, Agiloft Summit 2019, bringing together customers, partners, and staff at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 22-23 to discuss emerging industry trends and how customers innovate with Agiloft to overcome challenges, boost productivity, and reduce risk.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

Media Contact:
Jeffrey Miesbauer
Agiloft
650-587-8615 ext. 775

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agiloft-recognized-as-value-leader-and-customer-leader-in-spend-matters-q3-2019-contract-lifecycle-management-solutionmap-300936961.html

SOURCE Agiloft

