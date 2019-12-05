05.12.2019 13:11:00

Agility CMS Secures Funding to Help Customers Build a Faster Web

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Agility CMS announced its first round of funding with Venbridge Ltd.  This capital will be used to help promote new packages and offerings, available today, that support a Content-First approach to building and managing digital properties. This approach makes it easier to create faster websites, mobile apps, and essentially any digital solution using content from a central repository. 

"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to Agility CMS's growth trajectory through this funding," said Garron Helman, CEO of Venbridge Ltd. "At Venbridge, our goal is to support Canadian companies as they scale their operations, develop their technologies, and reach a wider client-base, so we're very excited for Agility CMS's future expansion."

Agility CMS is building on the momentum they initiated upon selling their professional services division in 2018 and strengthening their partner network. While a decoupled architecture has always been a strength, now the company is more tightly focused on the newer tools and practices to enable those partners and developers to work faster with more flexibility. Their reference architecture allows content to be defined, federated and shared across an entire organization.

"This funding will allow us to invest time and energy into the Content-First approach of our platform and educate customers, partners and developers on how to execute on this," said Jon Voigt, CEO. "We're helping people digitally transform their whole mindset on new ways to build their content and platform architecture in order to empower their team. The result is faster teams, better platforms and more digital success." 

Unlike traditional models, where a single website is tightly linked to a CMS installation, Agility CMS uses a different approach. An organization can arrange its content in an appropriate structure and share that content to any of its online properties. That structure is called Content Architecture, and it includes Shared Lists, Items and Templates, as well as custom fields that are specific to each organization. This structure can last well beyond the lifetime of any single app or website.   

"Many of our top customers have re-used or built upon the same Content Architecture for many iterations of their web properties," said Joel Varty, President. "Website and app front-ends come and go, and our customers can now build them even faster by leveraging their existing content investments, using technologies such as JAMstack and Static Site Generators."

Agility CMS has also combined its other offerings into all-in-one bundles, something no other Content-First or Headless CMS vendor has done. These packages include Page Management, Ecommerce, Online Ticketing, User Generated Content, Website Search, and a robust Support package with an SLA.  

Please visit agilitycms.com to explore the new packages. 

Agility CMS is a Content-First Headless CMS, allowing you to choose any programming language while also getting the flexibility, speed and power that comes from lightweight APIs. From there, add features like Page Management, Ecommerce, Online Ticketing and Search; Agility CMS becomes a complete Digital Experience Platform–saving time, removing limitations and allowing for seamless experiences across all digital channels. 

Agility CMS, because your customers expect a faster web. Learn more at agilitycms.com. 

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agility-cms-secures-funding-to-help-customers-build-a-faster-web-300969611.html

SOURCE Agility CMS

