Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'348 0.3%  SPI 14'908 0.4%  Dow 33'977 0.0%  DAX 15'883 0.6%  Euro 0.9836 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'394 0.6%  Gold 2'005 0.5%  Bitcoin 27'241 3.0%  Dollar 0.8963 0.0%  Öl 84.9 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
UBS-Umfrage: Globales Kaufinteresse an Elektroautos rückläufig - NASDAQ-Aktie Tesla bleibt führende Marke
Wallet, Blockchain, Mining - die wichtigsten Begriffe zu Kryptowährungen
Neue Forbes-Liste: Diese Menschen gehören 2023 zu den reichsten
Apple-Aktie: Fünf grösste Computerhersteller mit zweistelligen Rückgängen bei PC-Auslieferungen
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich im Minus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Sika41879292Adecco1213860Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
19.04.2023 01:00:00

Agilis Robotics conducts first live animal trial for GI indication, targeting 510(k) clearance by 2025 to transform endoscopic surgery

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Robotics, an innovative spin-off company from The University of Hong Kong, is making waves in the realm of endoscopic surgery with its flexible robotic arms. Their creation showcases highly miniaturized and flexible endoscopic surgical robotic arms, making it a game-changer for endoluminal surgery for medical practitioners and patients alike.

Live swine trial in The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital

The system by Agilis Robotics offers a novel combination of features that set it apart from conventional surgical robotic systems. With a remarkably compact design and intuitive interface that involves minimal learning curve, this advanced surgical system is poised to transform the field of minimally invasive surgeries.

The most noteworthy characteristic of the system is its unparalleled flexibility. With 5 degrees of freedom per arm and a totally flexible body, it allows surgeons to execute complex procedures of tissue resection with great precision and ease inside natural orifices. Along with its intuitive control interface and the aid of artificial intelligence, this exceptional maneuverability is invaluable in endoscopic surgery, where dexterous manipulation of surgical tools is highly challenging without robot assistance.

Another standout quality of the system by Agilis Robotics is its affordability. The system consists of a control console with disposable robot arms and accessories. Due to being directly compatible with conventional rigid and flexible endoscopes already in use by hospitals, the system can be low-cost and compact. No large upfront investment in operating theatre design and machinery procurement is required. By providing a low-cost option, Agilis Robotics will make robot-assisted endoscopic surgeries more accessible to hospitals and clinics globally, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Agilis Robotics has recently showcased the system's capabilities in a trial performed on a live pig subject at The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital in March. Dr Joe FAN King Man led the trial and successfully performed endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) in the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract with the robotic system.

An additional endoscopic ex-vivo trial on trachea tissue was also performed. Tissue from the trachea was successfully dissected, further demonstrating the versatility and adaptability of the system in various surgical scenarios.

With these promising results under its belt, Agilis Robotics is setting its sights on obtaining FDA 510(k) clearance by 2025. This clearance would allow the company to market its robotic system, and further realize its ambition to make impactful change in endoscopic surgery.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agilis-robotics-conducts-first-live-animal-trial-for-gi-indication-targeting-510k-clearance-by-2025-to-transform-endoscopic-surgery-301800026.html

SOURCE Agilis Robotics Limited

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.04.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
18.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
18.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke fast erreicht
18.04.23 Stimmung droht wieder zu kippen
18.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch
18.04.23 Zinsen bestimmen weiterhin das Marktgeschehen
18.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Starker Schlussspurt
17.04.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.04.2023
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'774.17 19.91 BTSSMU
Short 12'033.59 13.67 6SSMPU
Short 12'470.77 8.93 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'347.69 18.04.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'846.11 18.45 XQSSMU
Long 10'608.96 13.35 XASSMU
Long 10'177.05 8.86 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst prognostiziert grossen Kurssprung bei Ripple
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS hat UEK-Zustimmung für Änderungszweck bei Aktienrückkauf erhalten
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Roche legt Daten zu neuen Therapien gegen Darmkrebs vor
Erste Impulse von der Berichtssaison: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Vormittag Verlust reich
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt deutlich: Relief erweitert Patentantrag für RLF-100
Sika-Aktie gewinnt: Sika startet mit Umsatzrückgang ins Jahr 2023
Aktien-Stratege: Zinssenkung kommt später als erwartet - was das für den Aktienmarkt bedeutet
Nestlé-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Nestlé zahlt Geschädigten im Pizza-Skandal in Frankreich Abfindung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit