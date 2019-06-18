AgileOne Announces the Appointment of Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe

TORRANCE, California, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileOne, a global workforce management solutions company, has selected Tatiana Ohm as its Managing Director for Europe. Based in the AgileOne Frankfurt office, Tatiana is responsible for managing day-to-day operations and business development for AgileOne across the European Union (EU).

"Tatiana is a highly qualified executive who brings invaluable experience to strengthen our operations in Europe," stated Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of AgileOne. "Her results-oriented approach and ability to think strategically will play a pivotal role in expanding AgileOne's presence in a critical marketplace and will deepen our relationships with our clients in the region."

Tatiana brings more than 20 years of relevant experience to her role with AgileOne having previously held executive leadership positions with a global, multinational focus. Her success in these roles demonstrates a strong track record of delivering world-class customer service, market share gains, and revenue growth.

"I am pleased to join AgileOne. To me, this means embracing new challenges in a global company that represents excellence in client services, technology innovation, and speed to market, with great ambitions to excel in Europe," said Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe. "I am thrilled to be a part of the team and look forward to championing AgileOne's award–winning solutions to European clients that have so much to gain by working with an industry leader that has the resources to solve their workforce challenges."

Tatiana holds a postgraduate diploma in Advanced Management and Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology and a Master's degree in Biochemistry from St. Petersburg State University. She serves as a lead for the South East Asia Task Force for World Employment Confederation, a nonprofit organization that supports the common interests of the employment industry across the globe.

