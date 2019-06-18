18.06.2019 18:08:00

AgileOne Announces the Appointment of Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe

TORRANCE, California, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileOne, a global workforce management solutions company, has selected Tatiana Ohm as its Managing Director for Europe. Based in the AgileOne Frankfurt office, Tatiana is responsible for managing day-to-day operations and business development for AgileOne across the European Union (EU).

"Tatiana is a highly qualified executive who brings invaluable experience to strengthen our operations in Europe," stated Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of AgileOne. "Her results-oriented approach and ability to think strategically will play a pivotal role in expanding AgileOne's presence in a critical marketplace and will deepen our relationships with our clients in the region."

Tatiana brings more than 20 years of relevant experience to her role with AgileOne having previously held executive leadership positions with a global, multinational focus. Her success in these roles demonstrates a strong track record of delivering world-class customer service, market share gains, and revenue growth.

"I am pleased to join AgileOne. To me, this means embracing new challenges in a global company that represents excellence in client services, technology innovation, and speed to market, with great ambitions to excel in Europe," said Tatiana Ohm, Managing Director Europe. "I am thrilled to be a part of the team and look forward to championing AgileOne's award–winning solutions to European clients that have so much to gain by working with an industry leader that has the resources to solve their workforce challenges."

Tatiana holds a postgraduate diploma in Advanced Management and Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology and a Master's degree in Biochemistry from St. Petersburg State University. She serves as a lead for the South East Asia Task Force for World Employment Confederation, a nonprofit organization that supports the common interests of the employment industry across the globe.

About AgileOne
From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the resources to provide true total talent management. Good vendors can provide cost savings, risk mitigation, vendor management, and talent acquisition; but a great partner supports your business goals and navigates the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future. Go beyond traditional workforce programs with a single consultative partner that understands where you want to go, and how you can get there. Minority/woman-owned, with operations in 32 countries around the globe. One World. One Workforce. One provider: AgileOne.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Facebook-Aktie höher: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 100 Prozent
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Nachrichten von EZB-Chef Draghi sorgten für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt wurde am Dienstag beflügelt. Der DAX verbuchte ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB