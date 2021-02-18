SMI 10’735 -0.7%  SPI 13’395 -0.7%  Dow 31’493 -0.4%  DAX 13’887 -0.2%  Euro 1.0836 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’681 -0.5%  Gold 1’776 0.0%  Bitcoin 46’436 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8961 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -2.1% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.02.2021 23:36:00

Agilent Ranks No. 2 on Barron’s List of America’s Most Sustainable Companies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has earned the number two position on Barron’s annual list of America’s Most Sustainable Companies. The ranking marks the third straight year Agilent has been included among the top three Most Sustainable Companies. Agilent has also received the number one ranking in the life sciences industry for each of the four years the Barron’s ranking has been compiled.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006089/en/

"We’re very pleased to again be named one of America’s Most Sustainable Companies,” said Neil Rees, Agilent vice president of Workplace Services. "We have been the leader in our industry all four years the Barron’s list has been published and we’re very proud of our record. Sustainability has long been a key priority at Agilent.”

The Barron’s list is compiled by analyzing information on the top 1,000 largest publicly held companies. According to Barron’s, each of the 1,000 companies is rated on its "demonstrated responsibility among five key stakeholders: shareholders, employees, customers, planet, and community.” The methodology covers 230 key performance indicators, ranging from greenhouse gas emissions to business ethics to workplace diversity.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

15.07.19 Agilent Technologies Equal weight Barclays Capital
30.05.19 Agilent Technologies Peer Perform Wolfe Research
25.02.19 Agilent Technologies Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

Nestle 99.24
-1.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.00
-1.14 %
Alcon 64.16
-1.29 %
UBS Group 13.75
-1.65 %
CS Group 12.29
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
18.02.21
Weekly-Hits: 5G – Mit Highspeed in die Zukunft / Delivery Hero – Ein Held kommt selten allein
18.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Double Coupon BRC auf BioNTech & Moderna
18.02.21
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Schweizer Börse
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
18.02.21
Schroders: Drei entscheidende Elemente beim nachhaltigen Investieren
12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Agilent Technologies Inc. 113.56 0.64% Agilent Technologies Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlés Kassen klingelten 2020 - Nespresso und Gesundheitsprodukte gewinnen an Gewicht
Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Warren Buffett steigt gross bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert
Der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Ein- und Ausstieg am Aktienmarkt - Gutes Timing ist gefragt
Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Von diesen Aktien trennt sich Buffett im vierten Quartal 2020
Dow Jones mit kleinem Plus -- SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse schreibt im vierten Quartal weniger Verlust als erwartet
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten
Nestlé verkauft Wassergeschäft in Nordamerika - Aktie stabil
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Schweizer Ökonomen empfehlen der SNB mehr Inflation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte letztlich auch ein kleines Minus. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit