Agilent Early Career Professor Award Presented to Saeed Hassanpour

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Saeed Hassanpour, Ph.D., has received the 2019 Agilent Early Career Professor Award (AECPA). Dr. Hassanpour is a member at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center (NCCC) and an associate professor in the Departments of Biomedical Data Science and Epidemiology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, with an adjunct appointment in Computer Science.

The goal of the Hassanpour lab is to develop computational methods and tools for extracting and organizing biomedical knowledge from unstructured data. The lab's knowledge extraction frameworks aim at distilling meaning from heterogeneous, complex, and massive amounts of biomedical data, improving the understanding of medical conditions and health care.

Dr. Hassanpour has developed novel deep-learning approaches and data-driven methods for biomedical applications. Current research in his lab focuses on the use of deep learning technology for histopathological characterization of colorectal polyps to improve colon-cancer screening, as well as on other cancer types and imaging modalities.

"NCCC is thrilled about Saeed Hassanpour’s Early Career Professor Award from Agilent. It acknowledges his groundbreaking contributions to the development of machine learning approaches to cancer diagnostics,” said Steven Leach, M.D., director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center and the Preston T. and Virginia R. Kelsey Distinguished Chair in Cancer at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College.

"Recent and future advances in pathology rely heavily on the applications of deep learning and artificial intelligence solutions to advance cancer diagnostics,” said Jack Wenstrand, Ph.D., director of University Relations and External Research at Agilent. "Consequently, our products and solutions in this space and our customers will benefit from research in this important area.”

The AECPA is an annual program that recognizes–and supports–promising research from professors who, early in their careers, show outstanding potential for future research in areas of importance to the communities we serve. This award underscores Agilent's commitment to furthering research through the company's products and services, financial support, and collaborative engagement by Agilent scientists and engineers.

About Agilent Technologies

