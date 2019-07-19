+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
AGILE Names Jorge Bacigalupo Director of Educational Strategy, Expands Oncology Education Solutions for Global Clients

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy for Global Interprofessional Learning & Education (AGILE), a GLC company, has named Jorge Bacigalupo Director of Education Strategy.

Bacigalupo joins AGILE during the worldwide expansion of its oncology education practice, which currently includes education delivered on six continents and in ten languages. AGILE has an extensive network of collaborative partners with whom it designs, delivers, and measures the impact of medical education.

"Jorge's vast experience includes multicultural communities in the U.S. and abroad and aligns with our vision of being the global leader in education that creates change through medical education," said Rob Braun, President of AGILE, a GLC Company. "His focus will be on education in the U.S., Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific."

Bacigalupo most recently was with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) where he focused on global oncology education.

"With an increasing, unmet need for reliable and high-quality medical education globally, I am excited to join AGILE in its mission to serve as a trusted source for healthcare professionals to improve knowledge, competence, and patient outcomes." said Bacigalupo. "This excellent opportunity leverages my global background in oncology and deep knowledge of multicultural learning."

About the Academy of Global Interprofessional Learning & Education (AGILE)

AGILE is the industry leader in global oncology education. It delivers professional education on six continents and in ten languages that shapes the knowledge, competence, and performance of clinicians worldwide. AGILE is a member of the Global Learning Collaborative (GLC), which also includes Omnia Education, Prova Education, and Medtelligence. GLC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. More information on AGILE is available at https://www.agile-campus.eu/.

 

SOURCE AGILE

