SMI 10'969 -2.0%  SPI 14'482 -1.8%  Dow 33'922 -1.1%  DAX 15'529 -2.6%  Euro 0.9755 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'223 -2.9%  Gold 1'911 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'063 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8957 -0.3%  Öl 76.5 -0.1% 
NEO kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Nach Rally: Leerverkäufer stürzen sich auf Tesla-Rivalen Xpeng
Hedgefondsmanager warnt vor Blasenbildung bei KI-Aktien - dennoch Kaufempfehlung für einige Titel
Stiller Marktführer SGS: Halbjahreszahlen dürften Einblick in die Erfolge der Sparmassnahmen geben
Internationales Geschäft von insolventer Kryptobörse FTX soll wiederbelebt werden
07.07.2023 00:35:00

AGIA Affinity Wins Multiple Marketing Awards at 2023 PIMA Insights Conference

The organization received recognition in several marketing categories including 2 Gold Awards for Conservation and Retention Marketing & Self-Promotion and Branding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity won multiple marketing awards at this year's 2023 PIMA Insights conference. The PIMA marketing awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing in several categories. AGIA's accolades this year included 4 awards in various categories, showing their prowess and success in generating results across multiple marketing disciplines. 

AGIA, which serves as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to over 100 affinity organizations, was recognized with two Gold awards in the categories of Conservation and Retention Marketing and Self-Promotion and Branding. In addition, AGIA won a Silver award in the Conservation and Retention Marketing category for their TripInsure Plus upsell campaign, and a Bronze award for their marketing efforts in the Guaranteed Issue Solicitation category.

By leveraging customer research and insights, AGIA was able to develop highly targeted campaigns and personalized experiences that have proven to be effective in driving growth as well as customer loyalty and retention. AGIA continues to develop innovative and personalized approaches by deeply understanding the needs, aspirations, and challenges of its customers, positioning AGIA as a trusted and preferred partner in the industry.

"We are so honored and excited to receive recognition from PIMA this year," Matthew Bishop, President and CEO of AGIA Affinity. "We have been making significant investments in our technology, our brand, and most importantly, our people. All of these things position us to best serve our current partners and find new, impactful ways to grow together."

For more than 60 years, AGIA Affinity has served as the insurance and member benefits marketing and administration partner to some of the largest and most iconic associations and organizations in the country. Working closely with discipline, science, and creativity, we craft affinity benefit programs that help members protect what they value most. For more information, please visit www.agia.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agia-affinity-wins-multiple-marketing-awards-at-2023-pima-insights-conference-301871650.html

SOURCE AGIA

Inside Trading & Investment

06.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Capped Bonus-Zertifikat - Anlage mit "Sahnehäubchen" / Dufry - Gute Reise!
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.23 Börse Aktuell – Clinch zwischen den USA und China lastet schwer
06.07.23 Marktidee: Automobilwerte gegen den Trend gesucht
06.07.23 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Meta-Aktie in Rot: Facebook-Mutter Meta tritt mit neuer App in Konkurrenz zu Twitter - Bereits mehr als 10 Millionen Nutzer
ams-Aktie nach Talfahrt am Vortag weiter unter Druck - Spekulation um mögliche Gewinnwarnung bei Samsung
DocMorris-Aktien profitieren kräftig von positiven Zahlen von Rivale Redcare Pharmacy

