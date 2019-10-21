+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 13:00:00

AGI SureTrack Announces Second Battle of the Seed Contest

ARCHIE, Mo., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year, AGI SureTrack (formerly IntelliFarms) is recognizing exceptional seed varieties in the Battle of the Seed contest and giving seed producers the opportunity to compete for $20,000 in AGI SureTrack products.

Geared to distinguish the most valuable seed varieties both on the farm and in the marketing channel, AGI SureTrack is providing grower and seed producer contestants the protein, starch and oil content information they need to identify high-value markets for their seed and grain.

The grain composition data each sample provides, allows a grower the ability to maximize their returns by growing for a purpose rather than yield, alone.

Battle of the Seed will host two divisions, farm and company, with first place winners announced in the protein, starch and oil categories.

To enter, contestants can drop off a Battle of the Seed entry box to any AGI SureTrack conference booth or mail it directly to the AGI SureTrack Grain Lab.

To learn more and request entry boxes, visit http://www.battleoftheseed.com or call 855-206-5612.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to win a coveted Battle of the Seed belt, and most importantly, don't miss your opportunity to learn about the marketing potential your grain holds.

 

SOURCE AGI SureTrack

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Coca-Cola – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
06:15
Daily Markets: SMI – Erneut abgeprallt / Netflix – Euphorie nach Zahlen währt nur kurz
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
Grüne verlieren in aktuellem RTL/n-tv-Trendbarometer
Alibaba muss täglich hunderte Millionen Hackerangriffe abwehren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse greifen Anleger zögerlich zu. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB