12.07.2021 22:45:00

AGI Second Quarter 2021 Results Release Date and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MB, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:00am EDT to discuss its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-390-0546 or for local access dial 1-416-764-8688. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 or for local access dial 1-416-764-8677. Please quote passcode 087485# for the audio replay.

AGI Company Profile
AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)

﻿

