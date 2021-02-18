AGI Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Results Release and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI") (TSX: AFN) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued after markets closed on March 16, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-390-0546 or for local access dial 416-764-8688. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 or for local access dial 416-764-8677. Please quote passcode 603219# for the audio replay.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities including seed, fertilizer, grain, and feed systems with a growing platform in providing equipment and solutions for food processing facilities. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Italy, and India and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)