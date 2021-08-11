AGI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Consolidated trade sales increased 15% to $302M on a year-over-year ('YOY') basis

on a year-over-year ('YOY') basis Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $46.2M on a YOY basis

on a YOY basis Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3% vs 16.9% on a YOY basis

Total backlog increased 69% on a YOY basis as of the end of the quarter

Outlook

Supported by a strong backlog, up 69% YOY, management anticipates robust trade sales growth throughout 2021, with particular strength in Q4 2021 trade sales.

Management continues to expect full year trade sales and adjusted EBITDA to be strong and above FY 2020 levels.

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS



Three-months Ended June 30 [thousands of dollars except per share amounts] 2021 $ 2020 $ Change $ Change % Trade sales [1][2] 301,592 261,420 40,172 15% Adjusted EBITDA [1][3] 46,232 44,094 2,138 5% Adjusted EBITDA Margins [1] 15.3% 16.9% (1.6%) (9%) Profit (loss) 14,276 14,472 (196) (1%) Diluted profit (loss) per share 0.76 0.76 - - Adjusted profit [1] 16,468 11,965 4,503 38% Diluted adjusted profit per share [1][4] 0.85 0.63 0.22 35%





[1] See "Non-IFRS Measures". [2] See "OPERATING RESULTS – THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 - Trade Sales" in our Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 31, 2021 ('MD&A'). [3 See "OPERATING RESULTS – THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" in our MD&A. [4] See "OPERATING RESULTS – THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 - Diluted profit (loss) per share and diluted adjusted profit (loss) per share" in our MD&A.

Summary

"Our strong second quarter results continue to highlight the benefits of AGI's growth and diversification over the past several years," noted Tim Close, President & CEO of AGI. "Broad-based growth and market share gains across Brazil, India, U.S. Farm, our Technology business as well as our Food platform underpinned an excellent quarter despite significant supply chain issues globally. With record backlogs across the business, up 69% over last year, AGI is well positioned for a strong finish to 2021 and going forward."

Farm Segment

Farm segment trade sales and adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 grew 17% and 26% YOY, respectively, with notable strength in U.S. and Canadian markets. Robust demand for both portable and farm system products were key growth drivers in the quarter. Strong adjusted EBITDA was the result of favourable product mix, sales volume, a disciplined effort on cost containment, and pricing actions. As of June 30, 2021, Farm segment backlog is up 90% over prior year.

Commercial Segment

Commercial segment trade sales and adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 grew 11% and declined 22% YOY, respectively. Particularly strong sales growth from the Food platform, up 49% YOY, was complemented by a steady overall performance in the Commercial platform, up 7% YOY. Within the Food platform, strong results in the U.S. and EMEA drove the quarter with increased project work from strategic customers which was augmented by work from new customers. Within the broader Commercial platform, strength in the U.S., APAC, and South American markets was offset by softness in the Canadian market as well as EMEA. In the U.S., we continue to see projects that were delayed due to COVID come to market and generally observe customers returning to more normalized buying patterns. The Commercial segment was significantly impacted by rising input prices, steel in particular, which compressed margins in the quarter. As of June 30, 2021, the Commercial segment backlog is up 59% over prior year.

Technology Segment

The second quarter was marked by significant progress on a variety of strategic priorities to facilitate continued sales growth and margin stability. Significant production automation initiatives were completed which will reduce costs and increase capacity. We also remained focused on onboarding dealers and advancing our distribution channel strategies. This extensive effort was supported by our third-party consulting partner and a corresponding $1.2M one-time expense is included in our adjusted EBITDA at the corporate level in the quarter. The engagement will continue, though at a substantially reduced intensity, for several more months.

Work also began on the integration of Farmobile into the AGI SureTrack platform. Deepening the integration of Farmobile and AGI SureTrack technologies will create the next generation of market leading products and accelerate overall commercialization.

Our "as reported" Technology segment sales increased 58% YOY. However, given changes to our sales programs which effected timing of revenue recognition, the Technology segment sales declined by 9% in the quarter on a comparable retail equivalent basis. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was a loss of $1.9M in Q2 2021 versus a loss of $1.0M in Q2 2020. Removing the impact of Farmobile would have resulted in a loss of $0.4M in adjusted EBITDA for the Technology segment in Q2 2021.

Update on Remediation Work

Progress on advancing the remediation work as it relates to the previously disclosed grain bin incident continued in the quarter. Work has begun at one of the two customer sites and is expected to be completed by the Fall of this year. At the second customer site, the site of the grain bin incident, the customer has decided to remediate themselves and with other suppliers.

Based on remediation work completed thus far, we have recorded an additional $7.5M to the previously disclosed $70M accrual. The increase is primarily the result of additional engineering, steel, and labour costs required to ensure a satisfactory product solution as well as additional legal costs. To-date, the Company has spent approximately $25M on the accrual.

In addition, the Company continues to expect that any financial impact will be partially offset by insurance coverage. AGI is working with insurance providers and external advisors to determine the extent of this cost offset. Insurance recoveries, if any, will be recorded when received.

Q2 2021 Results By Segment and Geography

Trade Sales by Segment [see "Basis of Presentation" and "Non-IFRS Measures"]



Three-months Ended June 30 [thousands of dollars] 2021 $ 2020 $ Change $ Change % Farm 168,119 143,229 24,890 17% Commercial







Commercial Platform 108,219 101,598 6,621 7% Food Platform 16,710 11,185 5,525 49% Total Commercial 124,929 112,783 12,146 11% Technology 8,544 5,408 3,136 58% Total Trade Sales 301,592 261,420 40,172 15%













Trade Sales by Geography [see "Non-IFRS Measures"]



Three-months Ended June 30 [thousands of dollars] 2021 $ 2020 $ Change $ Change % Canada 79,403 75,798 3,605 5% U.S. 139,842 114,222 25,620 22% International







EMEA 30,533 41,657 (11,124) (27%) Asia Pacific 23,816 18,408 5,408 29% South America 27,998 11,335 16,663 147% Total International 82,347 71,400 10,947 15% Total Trade Sales 301,592 261,420 40,172 15%













Technology Sales with Retail Equivalent [see "Non-IFRS Measures"]





Three-months Ended June 30 [thousands of dollars] 2021 $ 2020 $ Change $ Change % Technology Trade Sales 8,544 5,408 3,136 58% Less: subscription revenue recognized in the year







Annual data subscriptions (772) (621) (151) 24% Other annual services (57) (47) (10) 21% Add: IoT hardware deferred revenue to be recognized over remaining life of contract (761) 3,112 (3,873) (124%) Sales value of IoT hardware sold during the year (Retail equivalent) 6,954 7,852 (898) (11%) Annual data subscriptions 772 621 151 24% Other annual services 57 47 10 21% Total Technology Sales with Retail Equivalent 7,783 8,520 (737) (9%)













Adjusted EBITDA by Segment [see "Non-IFRS Measures"]





Three-months Ended June 30

2021 2020 Change Change [thousands of dollars] $ % [1] $ %[1] $ % Farm 42,602 25% 33,686 24% 8,916 26% Technology (1,878) N/A (1,021) N/A (857) N/A Commercial 11,762 9% 15,050 13% (3,288) (22%) Other [2] (6,254)

(3,621)

(2,633) 73% Total Adjusted EBITDA 46,232 15% 44,094 17% 2,138 5%





[1] As a percentage of Trade Sales [2] Included in Other is the corporate office, which is not a reportable segment, and which provides finance, treasury, legal, human resources and other administrative support to the segments.

Adjusted EBITDA by Geography [see "Non-IFRS Measures"]

Three-months Ended June 30

2021 2020 Change Change [thousands of dollars] $ % [1] $ % [1] $ % Canada 14,951 19% 15,953 21% (1,002) (6%) U.S. 25,571 18% 21,205 19% 4,366 21% International 11,964 15% 10,557 15% 1,407 13% Other [2] (6,254)

(3,621)

(2,633) N/A Total Adjusted EBITDA 46,232 15% 44,094 17% 2,138 5%





[1] As a percentage of Trade Sales [2] Included in Other is the corporate office, which is not a reportable segment, and which provides finance, treasury, legal, human resources and other administrative support to the segments.

OUTLOOK [see "Basis of Presentation"]

Farm

As of June 30, 2021, our Farm segment backlog is up 90% over prior year with meaningful contributions across all geographies. The strength in Farm backlog is largely attributable to a strong push by dealers to replenish inventories, anticipation of a strong crop year in the U.S., and the critical nature of our equipment to sustain grower operations at harvest.

Commercial Platform

As of June 30, 2021, our Commercial platform backlog is up 41% over prior year. An uptick in the U.S., momentum in EMEA, and increasing activity in South America offset a slowdown in Canada which is resetting after a period of historically high investment prior to the pandemic. Active quoting in the Canadian Commercial platform has increased in recent months.

Food Platform

As of June 30, 2021, our Food platform backlog is up 175% over prior year with a significant increase in the U.S. of 308%. Ramping customer spending and investment, ongoing efforts to align with strategic accounts, and successful development of new customer relationships have combined to create significant momentum in AGI's Food platform solutions.

Technology

As outlined above, the Technology segment has substantially completed several initiatives to position the business for solid growth in the second half of 2021. Progress in onboarding dealers and expanding our distribution channels continued in the second quarter and we continue to forecast growth over 2020 for the full year with a robust second half of 2021.

Backlog [see "Basis of Presentation"]

The following table presents changes in the Company's backlogs as of June 30, 2021 versus June 30, 2020:



Region Segments and Platforms[1] Canada % chg United States % chg International % chg Total % chg Farm 43% 112% 251% 90% Commercial







Commercial Platform (23%) 57% 53% 41% Food Platform 23% 308% 56% 175% Total Commercial Segment (16%) 119% 54% 59% Overall [1] 18% 116% 67% 69%





[1] Backlog for Technology has been excluded as products and services are delivered on a just-in-time basis and therefore backlog is not a relevant indicator of committed sales.

The following table presents changes in the Company's international backlogs further segmented by region as of June 30, 2021 versus June 30, 2020:

Farm and Commercial Segments [1] EMEA % chg[2] Asia Pacific % chg [3] South America % chg [4] International by region [1] 119% 21% 78%





[1] Backlog for Technology has been excluded as products and services are delivered on a just-in-time basis and therefore backlog is not a relevant indicator of committed sales. [2] "EMEA" composed of Europe, Middle East and Africa [3] "Asia Pacific" composed of South East Asia, Australia, India, and Rest of World [4] "South America" composed of Latin America and Brazil

MD&A and Financial Statements

Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

BASIS OF PRESETNATION

Farm, Commercial, and Technology are AGI's three operating segments. In this press release, we have also included product groups in order to provide additional information that may be useful to the reader. Specifically, our Commercial segment includes the Commercial platform and Food platform.

