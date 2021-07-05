AGI Announces New SureTrack Leader

WINNIPEG, MB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce Jason Tatge as the new Senior Vice President of AGI SureTrack.

In this role, Jason will be accountable for integrating the Farmobile and SureTrack organizations, driving sales growth, and developing applications relevant to sustainability and carbon-related markets.

"We are excited to have Jason lead the AGI SureTrack platform," commented Tim Close, President & CEO of AGI. "As an experienced operator in the agriculture sector, with a deep knowledge of the AgTech landscape, Jason has the pedigree to make a major impact on the growth trajectory of the business. Through our multi-year relationship with Farmobile, I have had the chance to work alongside Jason and feel strongly that he offers the leadership, vision, and energy required to rapidly advance our AGI SureTrack platform. As the pace of digitization continues to accelerate across the farm and agricultural supply chain, Jason and the SureTrack team will ensure that AGI remains at the forefront of this vital transformation."

"My collaboration with AGI over the last few years has given me a unique line-of-sight into the AGI SureTrack platform which will be essential in allowing me to continue advancing the business without interruption," noted Jason Tatge. "With a market leading suite of IoT hardware, AGI has created the digital infrastructure that sets the standard for effortless collection and organization of field and machine-level data. A complete and easily verifiable system of record to tell a full crop story from the time the seed goes into the ground through to grain marketing unlocks significant value for the entire agricultural and food supply chain. This is a unique opportunity to take a hands-on role in leading and shaping a cutting-edge technology. I look forward to working with the entire AGI team."

Jason has led several innovative firms within the AgTech sector over the last twenty years. As the co-founder and CEO of Farmobile, a business which AGI recently acquired, Jason is an expert in one of the most critical and differentiated technologies within the overall AGI SureTrack platform. Prior to Farmobile, Jason founded Farms Technology, an electronic marketplace designed to automate grain transaction and risk management processes by offering automated hedging algorithms accessible via smartphones and tablets. He earned a degree in Financial Economics from Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Memphis.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, seed, fertilizer, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)