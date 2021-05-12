AGI Announces Appointment of Mike Frank as a Director

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Frank as a Director.

"Mike is a highly regarded senior agriculture executive with deep and diverse experience in global leadership roles. Mike is a great fit with our growth-focused culture and will help the Company continue to elevate performance in key strategic areas," said Bill Lambert, Board Chair.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to our Board. Mike brings a wealth of relevant experience and insight to AGI developed over his thirty-three year career with Nutrien and Monsanto, including a successful tenure as CEO of Nutrien's retail business. Mike also possesses deep digital experience which we will certainly leverage as we continue to build out our technology platform," added Tim Close, President and CEO of AGI.

About Mike Frank

Mike brings over thirty-three years of experience in the agriculture industry. Most recently, Mike was the CEO of Nutrien Ag Solutions. In this role, Mike led a team of over 18,000 employees to undertake a significant modernization effort which included a focus on customer value creation as well as best-in-class supply chain execution and marketing excellence. Mike also significantly expanded the business by executing significant geographical expansion plans and developing industry leading digital solutions.

Prior to joining Nutrien, Mike progressed through a series of global executive roles at Monsanto, with his last role as Chief Commercial Officer. Over the course of his career, Mike has built a strong skillset in a number of areas including marketing, sales, operations, supply chain, M&A, and managing a global P&L.

Mike Frank commented, "I'm thrilled to join the AGI Board at an exciting time, where digital transformation and international expansion are the key focus and high impact opportunities that will grow the Company."

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)