Agfa Launches DR 100s: A New Force in Mobile DR

Designed in collaboration with users around the world, the DR 100s optimizes flexibility and usability, to improve efficiency and productivity

MUSICA Acquisition Workstation offers intelligent features and tools that streamline the workflow

Excellent DR image quality enables 'first time right' imaging

Cyber-security tools – embedded in the MUSICA Acquisition Workstation, the digital nerve center, that helps protect patient data and prevent disruptions to patient care

(RSNA, South Hall, Booth #4705) Agfa announces that it will launch the DR 100s high-productivity, ergonomic, mobile DR imaging solution, at RSNA 2019. With a customer-driven design that meets the needs of today's healthcare environments, the DR 100s delivers a new force in mobile imaging. It combines agility, excellent DR image quality, fast image preview and a broad range of applications, including Chest, Abdomen, Skeletal and Long-Length stitching exams, to improve productivity while supporting enhanced patient care.

Agility at the bedside and beyond

With its swift motor driven and compact design, the DR 100s offers excellent maneuverability. Its 22.8"/58 cm width and FreeView collapsible telescopic column enable it to be easily moved along crowded corridors and narrow patient care units. Thoughtful features such as the conveniently positioned power plug, storage for necessities (gloves, sanitizer, etc.), an integrated detector battery charger, and security locks on detectors and the remote exposure switch add to the efficiency of the design.

Bedside imaging is comfortable for the operator and patients alike. The tube head with ZeroForce technology makes manual movement nearly effortless in all three axes. The 10" tube head display allows bedside adjustments at the tube head, and gives the operator access to patient data, generator settings and image previews.

"The DR 100s is very maneuverable, even in a small space. You can make quite subtle movements: raising the column, turning the system in either direction. And the flexibility of the X-ray tube enables precise positioning," comments Bart Van Loon, Radiographer, ZNA hospital network, Antwerp (Belgium).

MUSICA Acquisition Workstation: a single interface for a customer-driven workflow

The DR 100s is standard equipped with the MUSICA Acquisition Workstation, which offers a single, intuitive interface for smooth and efficient imaging, on a 22" inch touchscreen monitor that can be angled to eliminate light reflection. It enables comfortable viewing of image previews and access to a broad range of tools, applications and features.

Smart, customer-driven innovations facilitate flexibility and customization. Patient data and exposure parameters are automatically added to the digital image file which naturally reduces the risk of manual errors. All patient exposure data is included in the DICOM information for review.

"Everyone can learn to use it quickly – we can teach new colleagues the basics in 10 minutes. It has a very user-friendly interface that immediately accesses the most important functions," continues Bart Van Loon.

Agfa's 'gold standard', intelligent MUSICA image processing software provides the best image quality at the lowest possible[1] dose. The MUSICA Acquisition Workstation communicates seamlessly with radiology information systems (RIS), hospital information systems (HIS) and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Wi-Fi at the bedside increases exam efficiency and enables faster access to images for diagnostic and clinical review.

"The DR 100s gives us excellent quality and dose for our bedside chest imaging. We can use a high kV technique, which enables a reduced radiation dose. We get 'X-ray room' image quality, with mobile advantages," describes Claire Cooke, Radiographer Reporting Practitioner, West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (UK). "The DR 100s has the same MUSICA image processing as our X-ray room. We can see the images right then and there, and do any windowing if necessary. The Wi-Fi connection is good, and the images are sent right off to the PACS."

Agfa's MUSICA Acquisition Workstation uses managed coding programming frameworks to support a more secure software and offers the latest network protocol supporting built-in security features for a more secure patient record.

Transforming imaging with intelligent solutions

"We do portable imaging in every setting in the hospital: emergency, inpatient, neonatal, intensive care, even in the O.R. It's important we have a unit that is versatile and easy to use, yet functions as a complete workstation. We also have a high expectation when it comes to image quality. Agfa's MUSICA image processing provides the quality our radiologists expect," comments Elizabeth Evans, X-Ray Modality Manager, AdventHealth, Florida (USA).

"Mobile is one of the more challenging X-ray environments. The hardware/software combination of the DR 100s with its MUSICA intelligence brings clinical confidence comfort both for radiographer and radiologist," explains Georges Espada, Head of BU CR/DR.

"The DR 100s is an example of our commitment to transform imaging, by bringing our customers intelligent and definite answers to their daily challenges," says Louis Kuitenbrouwer, Vice-President of the Radiology Solutions Division at Agfa. "This maneuverable and agile mobile system has been developed in collaboration with users around the world, to meet their needs for ease of use, comfort, image quality, dose reduction, flexibility, productivity, intelligence... That's why we can confidently say it offers 'a new force for mobile imaging'."

To find out more about how Agfa offers intelligent and efficient radiography powered by the MUSICA Nerve Center, visit us at RSNA 2019, 1-6 December, Chicago, IL, USA, South Hall, Booth #4705.

[1] Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) Detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions between 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa for more details.

