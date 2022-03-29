Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’326 1.4%  SPI 15’762 1.5%  Dow 35’227 0.8%  DAX 14’820 2.8%  Euro 1.0337 0.7%  EStoxx50 3’997 2.8%  Gold 1’913 -0.5%  Bitcoin 44’228 0.4%  Dollar 0.9302 -0.5%  Öl 109.1 -0.3% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Agfa-Gevaert Aktie [Valor: 748779 / ISIN: BE0003755692]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2022 17:40:00

Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

Agfa-Gevaert
3.66 EUR -0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – March 29, 2022 – 5.40 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

On March 18, 2022, Pendal Group Ltd. has announced that as per March 17, 2022, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 4,875,165 shares or 3.04% (denominator is 160,506,706), thus crossing the 3% threshold upwards.

Pendal Group Limited is the parent undertaking of J O Hambro Capital Management Limited. J O Hambro Capital Management Limited is wholly owned by Pendal Group Limited. J O Hambro Capital Management Limited manages the shares in a discretionary management capacity on behalf of its clients.

Additional information

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa’s headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 1,760 million euro in 2021.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 29. März: Stabile Märkte trotz Zinserhöhungen? | BX Swiss TV

Die neue Handelswoche startete positiv. Die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen des Ukraine Kriegs sind mittlerweile weitestgehend in den Kursen eingepreist. Jedoch fällt momentan das Handelsvolumen aufgrund der Unsicherheit der Marktteilnehmer etwas geringer aus. Weiterhin sind die Inflation und die Zinsen ein grosses Thema. Die FED kündigte an, die Zinsen in der Zukunft anzuheben. Ebenfalls zeichnen sich im Ölpreis weiterhin eine hohe Volatilität ab. Welche Themen die Anleger ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche beschäftigt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März: Stabile Märkte trotz Zinserhöhungen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:15 Fedex-„Kopf“ geht nach fast 50 Jahren
12:48 Vontobel: derinews - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
12:41 SMI kann Gewinne nicht gänzlich verteidigen
09:31 Marktüberblick: Abrutschende Ölpreise stützen Aktien
06:27 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Ausbruch gelungen? / Apple – Pullback oder Trendfortsetzung?
05:40 Marktupdate 29. März: Stabile Märkte trotz Zinserhöhungen? | BX Swiss TV
25.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
24.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Lonza Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Roche Holding AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’971.84 15.01 SMIUBU
Short 13’101.03 12.95 FSSMPU
Short 13’532.01 8.89 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’325.58 29.03.2022 17:31:45
Long 11’803.94 18.93 PSSMCU
Long 11’562.74 13.91 PSSMDU
Long 10’972.22 8.37 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Neue Swatch-Uhr "Moonswatch" löst Hype aus
Hoffnung durch Verhandlungen im Ukraine-Krieg und sinkende Ölpreise: SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich mehrheitlich zu
Ukraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Mittelpunkt: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zum Handelsschluss höher -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Robert Habeck: G7-Staaten lehnen Gaszahlungen in Rubel ab
Russland als Eldorado für Krypto-Geldwäsche: Ruf nach Sanktionen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Aktionäre wollen offenbar Abstimmung über Entlastung von VR und GL kippen - Neukundengeschäft in Russland gestoppt
Zur Rose-Aktie schlussendlich im Plus: Zur Rose-Tochter TeleClinic erhält neuen CEO
Goldpreis: Russische Zentralbank will Gold russischer Banken ankaufen
Swatch-Aktie schliesst fester: Swatch meldet Rücktritt von Mougahed Darwish aus Konzernleitung
Weltwirtschaft gerät ins Wanken: Das sind die Aussichten für Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung durch Verhandlungen im Ukraine-Krieg und sinkende Ölpreise: SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich mehrheitlich zu

Der heimische Markt schloss am Dienstag deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Markt zeigte sich zum Handelsende mit hohen Gewinnen. An den US-Börsen werden Zuschläge verzeichnet. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China mehrheitlich grün präsentierten sich die Märkte in Fernost am zweiten Handelstag der Woche.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit