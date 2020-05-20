Agent Knowledge Drives Value in Service Interactions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Radial and CFI Group provides retail customer insights from a survey of 500 online shoppers designed to understand their experiences across the customer service journey, from digital properties to the contact center. The results underscore the ongoing needs and opportunities for retailers to invest in the tools and technology that support both customer self service and value-added agent interactions.

Among the key findings of the survey are additional insights into the value of ensuring service agents have robust, real-time information about the customers who contact them. "It's long been clear that agents armed with customers' account histories and prior interactions with a brand lead to better service experiences," says Sheri Petras, CEO of CFI Group. "The new data from our most recent survey show that this goes much further, though, with a significant proportion of our respondents telling us that they actively seek out brands that have these capabilities. That has implications that extend well beyond smooth customer service experiences."

While high-quality service by agents certainly remains important, the survey also showed customers' continued willingness to engage in self-service and the importance of providing a variety of channels for them to seek the help they need. 83% of our respondents report that they use self-service options when brands explicitly offer them, an increase of seven percentage points from the same time last year, and a solid majority also expressed at least some degree of comfort interacting with artificial intelligence tools in this process. When self service did not get them the answers they needed, respondents reported reaching out for agent assistance across a variety of channels, whether phone, online chat, email, or social media. Though phone was mostly commonly their first choice, significant proportions of the respondents said that they preferred other channels, and many said they had reached out via multiple channels–an average of 1.6 overall.

About CFI Group (cfigroup.com)

Since 1988, CFI Group has delivered customer experience measurement and business insights from its Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters and a network of global offices. As founding partner of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), CFI Group is the only company within the United States licensed to apply customized ACSI methodology in both the private and public sectors. Using patented technology and top research experts, CFI Group uncovers the business drivers and financial impact of customer experience.

About Radial (radial.com)

Radial Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, enabling brands and retailers to profitably exceed retail customer expectations. Radial's technical, powerful omnichannel solutions connect supply and demand through efficient fulfillment and transportation options, intelligent fraud detection, payments, and tax systems, and personalized customer care services. Hundreds of retailers and brands confidently partner with Radial to simplify their post-click commerce and improve their customer experiences. Radial brings flexibility and scalability to their supply chains and optimizes how, when and where orders go from desire to delivery.

PR Contact:

Sonja Rezler

240143@email4pr.com

(800) 930-0933

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agent-knowledge-drives-value-in-service-interactions-301062074.html

SOURCE CFI Group