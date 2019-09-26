26.09.2019 00:33:00

Agencies and Marketers Find Common Ground, and Challenges, in MarTech

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced lead generation & business development firm for marketing agencies, just completed its first-ever Marketing Technology Survey Report.  The full report can be downloaded here.

RSW/US President, Mark Sneider, attended this year's MarTech West conference in San Jose and was impressed with the energy, new ideas, and new platforms that permeated the conference.

In previous years, RSW released their Agency New Business Tools report, surveying agencies, PR firms and marketing services firms on the tools and platforms they found most useful to their new business efforts.   While well-received, the team at RSW continued to see a lack of meaningful innovation and progress in the tools available, i.e., more of the same. 

But they saw the explosion in the Martech space, and heard agency clients and marketing prospects grappling with it as they tried to stay ahead.  Case in point:  Chiefmartech's famous Technology Landscape Supergraphic, which in 2011 had 150 Martech firms, and in 2019 now numbers 7,040.

The results of the report show marketers making an effort to stay on top of trends, but with so many existing demands on their time, many can't.  55% of marketers surveyed say they have no time to study them.  This leaves agencies with an opportunity to fill that knowledge void and add value to their prospect and client worlds. Especially with 33% of marketers also reporting they feel very behind or in the very early stages of trying to parse out all the available options.

RSW's report covers a spectrum of topics within the Martech space, directly related to agencies and marketers, including the difficulty in finding talent, predictions on spending, where each feel their current level of expertise lies, and how much "shiny object syndrome" plays a part in platform adoption.

Also included is a breakdown of agency and marketer platform use by type.

The RSW/US 2019 Marketing Technology Survey Report will be a valuable asset to both marketers and agencies in providing a better understanding of where each currently falls in the Martech space. 

About RSW/US
RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced business development group that helps marketing agencies find meaningful new business opportunities and get them closer to close.  To learn more visit www.rswus.com or call Mark Sneider at 513-559-3101.

Contact: Mark Sneider  
Phone:  513-559-3101
Email:  mark@rswus.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agencies-and-marketers-find-common-ground-and-challenges-in-martech-300925630.html

SOURCE RSW/US

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.09.19
Ölmarkt kehrt schnell zur Normalität zurück
25.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.09.19
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
25.09.19
SMI - Kampf um 10.000er-Marke hält an
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Payment-Aktien im Check: Lohnt sich die Aktie von Adyen, Square oder Wirecard mehr?
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
VW-Aktie im Minus: Anklage gegen Volkswagen-Spitze in Dieselaffäre wegen Marktmanipulation
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte rundweg rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB