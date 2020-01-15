Ageless Innovation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ageless Innovation LLC, a global company devoted to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, today announced James Waddell is joining the team as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Waddell joins Ageless Innovation from Bose Corporation, where he was Corporate Controller, and brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, accounting, tax, financial systems and special projects, along with a deep appreciation for social good initiatives.

"Jim brings more than 25 years of leadership and knowledge of complex financial systems to our growing team," said Ted Fischer, Co-founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation. "He will undoubtedly add needed experience as we continue our global growth, allowing us to achieve our goal of amplifying impact for older adults and their families."

Waddell will lead Ageless Innovation's financial operations, HR function as well as financial systems expansion and integration. He will report directly to Fischer.

"It is an honor to join a company that has put their heart and soul into such a powerful purpose," said Waddell "I'm delighted to play a role in the company's mission to deliver joy, companionship and fun through the power of play to older adults around the world."

Waddell has a proven track record of achieving growth and profitability goals. In his most recent position with Bose he led a world class, 60 person global finance team across strategy, planning, technology, accounting, tax and special projects.

Prior to joining Bose, he was the internal audit director at Teradyne, internal audit director at Talbots Corporation and a member of the National Retail Federation's Internal Audit Board of Directors.

About Ageless Innovation:

Ageless Innovation is a global company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while reducing the cost of care and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. http://www.joyforall.com

Find us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoyforAllCompanionPets/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agelessinnovation/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyforallpets/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/joyforallpets

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ageless-innovation-llc/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christie Damato

Litzky Public Relations

(201) 222 – 9118 x27

cdamato@litzkypr.com

SOURCE Ageless Innovation