|
13.01.2025 17:40:00
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 84,549 Ageas shares in the period from 06-01-2025 until 10-01-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|06-01-2025
|17,768
|838,335
|47.18
|46.96
|47.46
|07-01-2025
|16,445
|777,655
|47.29
|46.66
|47.54
|08-01-2025
|17,362
|820,712
|47.27
|47.06
|47.54
|09-01-2025
|15,676
|745,630
|47.57
|47.26
|47.76
|10-01-2025
|17,298
|817,716
|47.27
|47.00
|47.66
|Total
|84,549
|4,000,049
|47.31
|46.66
|47.76
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,687,711 shares for a total amount of EUR 80,814,276. This corresponds to 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu ageas NV
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ageas NV
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Minus -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenfalls nach. An den US-Märkten geht es am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen am Montag im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}