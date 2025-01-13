Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 84,549 Ageas shares in the period from 06-01-2025 until 10-01-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 06-01-2025 17,768 838,335 47.18 46.96 47.46 07-01-2025 16,445 777,655 47.29 46.66 47.54 08-01-2025 17,362 820,712 47.27 47.06 47.54 09-01-2025 15,676 745,630 47.57 47.26 47.76 10-01-2025 17,298 817,716 47.27 47.00 47.66 Total 84,549 4,000,049 47.31 46.66 47.76

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,687,711 shares for a total amount of EUR 80,814,276. This corresponds to 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment