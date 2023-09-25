Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'015 -0.6%  SPI 14'463 -0.7%  Dow 33'964 -0.3%  DAX 15'557 -0.1%  Euro 0.9666 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'207 -0.1%  Gold 1'922 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'715 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9080 0.2%  Öl 93.8 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Lindt1057075Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879On113454047Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Kinarus-Aktie: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Renk-Aktie: Renk setzt Preisspanne und Angebotsfrist für Börsengang fest
Highlight E&E-Aktie: Highlight E&E plant Millionenhohe Kapitalerhöhung
Novartis-Aktie: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin will "Privacy Pools" zur Identifizierung Krimineller etablieren
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ageas NV Aktie [Valor: 18954172 / ISIN: BE0974264930]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.09.2023 08:15:00

Ageas completes the sale of its French Life Insurance activities

ageas NV
49.31 CHF -6.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ageas completes the sale of its French Life Insurance activities

Ageas announces today that all regulatory approvals regarding the sale of its French life insurance, savings and pension business to La Mutuelle Epargne Retraite Prévoyance Carac ("Carac”) have been obtained and that the transaction has been completed.

Ageas’s French Life and Pension activities consist of Ageas France, Ageas Retraite, Ageas Patrimoine and Sicavonline.
Carac is a mutual operating in the domain of savings, protection and pension business in France.

The operation will increase the liquidity of the Group by approximately EUR 185 million, and positively impact the Group’s Solvency II Pillar II ratio by 9% based on the position as at the end of June 2023.

  

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ageas NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 SNB überrascht mit Zinspause
22.09.23 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend stark
22.09.23 Chapeau – Der CAC40® startet durch!
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'463.73 19.70 61SSMU
Short 11'695.67 13.97 F9SSMU
Short 12'138.64 8.90 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.76 22.09.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'555.29 18.70 V4SSMU
Long 10'325.39 13.79 CTSSMU
Long 9'896.60 8.97 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ageas NV 49.31 -6.83% ageas NV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Birkenstock-Aktie bald mit Börsengang: Die Historie des Unternehmens mit der berühmten Sandale
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Neuer Meilenstein für Tesla: Mehr als fünf Millionen E-Autos liefen schon vom Band
Gerüchteküche um Tesla-Konkurrent brodelt: Bald BYD-Batterien in Elektroautos von Mercedes?
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Anna Mohl wird neue Chefin der Nestlé-Gesundheitssparte
SMI & DAX etwas leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Zurich Film Festival beendet Partnerschaft mit Chocolatier Läderach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit