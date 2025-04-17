Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ageas communicates revised total number of issued shares

Following the capital increase of EUR 550 million (including issuance premium) in the context of the esure acquisition agreement that was signed on 14 April 2025, Ageas announces that its capital amounts to EUR 1,590,019,077.44 and the number of outstanding shares of Ageas SA/NV (the Denominator) increased to 198,938,286 due to the issuance of 10,967,099 new shares. Each outstanding share of Ageas SA/NV confers one voting right. There are no other securities of Ageas SA/NV conferring voting rights.

The newly issued shares by Ageas SA/NV are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of 17 April 2025.

This information is available on the Ageas webite.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

Attachment


