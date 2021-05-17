Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Valuation Expected to Mount with a CAGR of 3.4% in the 7MM, Analysis by DelveInsight

|
The entry of biosimilars and expected competition from emerging therapies is expected to erode the market share of currently dominated Anti-VEGF therapies in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market.
LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report presents a holistic picture of the epidemiological and market insights with a central focus on marketed therapies, Age-related Vision Dysfunction pipeline therapies, key pharmaceutical companies, collaborations, deals, clinical trials and other factors that shall shape the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market outlook in the coming decade in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and France) and Japan).
Focal points from the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market report:
- The total Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalent cases were 374,306,439 in the 7MM.
- The total cases are further expected to increase in the study period 2018-30.
- At present, several medications are available in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market comprising anti-VEGF agents, anti-inflammatory agents, mitotic or cholinergic agents, prostaglandins, beta-blockers, alpha-adrenergic agonists, and rho-kinase inhibitors.
- Anti-VEGF injections include ranibizumab, bevacizumab, and aflibercept.
- New anti-VEGF treatments include Eylea, Lucentis, Avastin and Beovu. These have an advantage in the market over other approved anti-VEGF therapies because they do not require to be injected directly into the eye.
- Key companies setting the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market in the motion include Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie and Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and so many others.
- The pipeline therapies for the Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment consists of AGN-190584, MicroLine(Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), PresbiDrops(CSF-1), Faricimab, Abicipar, RGX-314, STN1013001 /DE-130A, NCX 470, KSI-301, OPT-302, OTX-TP, AGN-190584, Zimura, ALK 001, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, PDP – 716, and several others.
- Out of all the Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies, AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) is expected to garner maximum market share owing to its target patient pool consisting of presbyopia patients. Moreover, the drug has an early mover advantage, dosing advantage (i.e. once daily), and maximum visibility around the phase III results.
Age-related Vision Dysfunction: Overview
Visual impairment in people as they age is among one of the most common and major health problems. With aging, the human body goes through several changes; the normal functioning of the eye tissues gets hampered, leading to vision loss.
As per DelveInsight's epidemiological estimates, the United States reported maximum Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence, followed by Japan, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, with Spain contributing to the least Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence in 2020.
Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation
The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market report lays down a comprehensive analysis of epidemiology in the 7MM for the study period 2018-30 segmented into:
- Total Age-related Vision Dysfunction Prevalent Cases
- Total Diagnosed Age-related Vision Dysfunction Cases
- Severity-specific Age-related Vision Dysfunction Cases
- Treated cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Insights
The Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies, which are under development, are expected to offer a new paradigm in the treatment of Age-related Vision Dysfunction. Availability of alternative options (such as a novel therapeutic agent) to anti-VEGF treatment for the treatment is expected to offer patients several options.
Age-related Vision Dysfunction Marketed Therapies
- Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (Netarsudil mesylate)
- Vyzulta (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution)
- Glanatec (Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate)
- Tapcom/DE-111 (Tafluprost/ Timolol Maleate; Taptiqom)
- Combigan (Brimonidine/timolol)
- Rocklatan/Roclanda (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate)
- Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl)
- Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion)
- Simbrinza (Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension)
- Azarga/Azorga (Brinzolamide/Timolol)
- Lucentis (Ranibizumab)
- Eylea (Aflibercept)
- Beovu (Brolucizumab)
Key players energetically working in the domain include, Novartis, Allergan (AbbVie), Bayer, Santen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Genentech, Roche, Regenxbio, Graybug Vision, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, among several others.
The United States occupies the largest Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Share
DelveInsight's Age-related Vision Dysfunction market research analyzed that the US takes up the maximum market share, followed by Germany. Further, the United States Age-related Vision Dysfunction market share growth is expected to climb at a CAGR of 5.4% in the study period (2018–2030).
Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
- AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)
- MicroLine/Pilocarpine Ophthalmic: Eyenovia
- PresbiDrops/CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceuticals
- Zimura/ Avacincaptad pegol: IVERIC Bio
- ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals
- ONS-5010/Lytenava/Bevacizumab-vikg: Outlook Therapeutics
- KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences
- Faricimab: Roche
- Abicipar: Allergan
- RGX-314: Regenxbio
- Beovu/RTH258/Brolucizumab: Novartis
- STN1013001/DE-130A/Catioprost and latanoprost emulsion: Santen SAS
- NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics
- OTX-TP/Travoprost ophthalmic insert: Ocular Therapeutix
- PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited
- OPT-302: Opthea
- Lumitin/Conbercept: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals
- AKST4290/Lazucirnon: Alkahest
- GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics
- ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies
- Emixustat hydrochloride: Kubota Vision
- KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- Luminate/ALG-1001/Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics and Bausch Health
- GB-102: Graybug Vision
- Razuprotafib/AKB-9778: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
- Nyxol/Phentolamine Mesylate: Ocuphire Pharma
- STN1012600/DE-126: Santen Pharmaceutical
Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Guiding Factors
The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market majorly comprises VEGF signalling pathways targeting drugs. This offers the patient pool limited therapy options, besides 30% of the total patients receiving treatment report loss of vision. Furthermore, Intravitreal injections require frequent and indefinite evaluations with no effective treatment options present for the refractory pool.
Therefore, there is a dire need for effective, safe and novel therapies that can help deliver more effective treatment. To address these unmet needs in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market, several pharmaceutical companies are working to advance and cement the pipeline. A large number of Age-related Vision Dysfunction pipeline products in the offing like Faricimab, Brolucizumab, AGN-190584, KSI-301, RGX-314, among others, are expected to push the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vision dysfunction cases due to an increase in the geriatric population, rise in awareness, upsurge in the launch of products with readily adoption and lifestyle changes are further driving the growth of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market size.
However, the high prices of therapies are bound to put pressure on the companies and drugmakers, especially on therapies with a high price (i.e. gene therapies) with no added significant benefits are expected to face hurdles.
Scope of the Report
Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)
Study Period: 2018-30
Key Companies: Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie, Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.
Key Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Therapies: AGN-190584, MicroLine, PresbiDrops, Faricimab, MicroLine, Abicipar, RGX-314, STN1013001 /DE-130A, NCX 470, KSI-301, OPT-302, OTX-TP, AGN-190584, PresbiDrops, Zimura, ALK 001, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, PDP – 716, and several others.
Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies
Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies
Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.
Case Studies
KOL's Views
Analyst's Views
