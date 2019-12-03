AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will conduct an analyst briefing in New York City on Friday, December 13, 2019. The meeting will include presentations by Martin Richenhagen, AGCO’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The briefing will begin at 8:30 a.m. E.S.T. and is expected to conclude by 10:30 a.m. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the link on AGCO’s corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202006003/en/