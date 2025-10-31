AGCO Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AGCO Corp (AGCO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $305.7 million, or $4.09 per share. This compares with $30.0 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AGCO Corp reported adjusted earnings of $101.4 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $2.476 billion from $2.599 billion last year.

AGCO Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $305.7 Mln. vs. $30.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.09 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.476 Bln vs. $2.599 Bln last year.