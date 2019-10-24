|
AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on December 16, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2019.
About AGCO:
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005948/en/
