AGCO Agriculture Foundation Launches COVID-19 Aid Program with $100,000 Donation to the World Food Program USA

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a private foundation committed to ending hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Aid Program with a $100,000 grant to the World Food Program USA (WFP USA) in support of the United Nations World Food Programme’s (WFP) COVID-19 emergency response.

Niger, Tahoua, Allakaye, Angoual Denia, 23 July 2019 (Photo: WFP/Simon Pierre Diouf)

The AAF COVID-19 Aid Program’s inaugural grant to WFP USA will support the WFP, the leading humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, to continue to deliver food and critical supplies at full capacity. Our donation will focus on the most vulnerable populations in Africa and Latin America.

"The urgency of hunger worldwide has become even more critical with the addition of the coronavirus, and we are directing our global support to the World Food Program USA in support of WFP’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Our funding will help monitor the impact of the pandemic, pre-position food and medical supplies in vulnerable communities in Africa and Latin America, as well as lend support to newly established supply chain coordination cells on the ground,” says Lucinda Smith, Board Chairman, AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

"We are grateful to AGCO Agriculture Foundation for their generous donation and support to raise much needed funding for WFP’s COVID-19 response efforts,” said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. "WFP serves as the logistics and transportation backbone to the humanitarian community and AAF’s contribution is critical to ensuring WFP can get lifesaving food and supplies to millions of the most vulnerable people.”

The AAF is matching donations up to $100,000 made at this link: www.wfpusa.org/aaf-match.

"We would like to invite our stakeholders to contribute to the World Food Program USA global emergency response to support this critical need,” said Metti Richenhagen, Managing Director, AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

"The AGCO Agriculture Foundation has launched the COVID-19 Aid Program with total funding of $500,000 and is also making grants to local non-profit organizations focused on the prevention and relief of hunger in the communities where we live and work across the globe.”

About the AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF)

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), initiated by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The foundation initiates impactful programs that support food security, foster sustainable agricultural development and build needed agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. AAF is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.agcocorp.com/commitment/sustainability/focus-areas/communities.html.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA is the recognized leader in America’s pursuit to end global hunger, inspiring citizens to do everything in their power to create a zero-hunger world. WFP USA works with U.S. policymakers, corporations, foundations and individuals to generate financial and in-kind resources for the United Nations World Food Programme to feed families in need around the world and to develop policies necessary to alleviate global hunger. To learn more about WFP USA’s mission, please visit us at www.wfpusa.org.

