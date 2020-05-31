Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
31.05.2020 19:55:00

AGC Networks To Acquire Fujisoft in Middle East

MUMBAI, India, DALLAS and PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (BSE: 500463 ) and (NSE: AGCNET), a Global Solutions Integrator today announced that it will be acquiring Fujisoft (along with its associated companies in UAE) through its indirect subsidiary - Black Box Holdings LimitedCayman Islands. Fujisoft is a technology company committed to bringing the best possible technology solutions to customers in the region. The proposed acquisition is subject to approval from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development for the company in Abu Dhabi.

AGC Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGC Networks)

The acquisition of Fujisoft will substantially increase and strengthen AGC's presence and offerings in the MEA region. This will also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box across Cloud Computing & Virtualization, Cyber Security, Managed SoC & NoC, Managed Services, Data Center and Collaboration solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Fujisoft team members as part of the AGC family," said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation. "This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region.  In our pursuit to remain the customer's trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services, the combination of Fujisoft and AGC will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region." Verma continued.

Albert Raj, Managing Director, Fujisoft said "This acquisition is a logical next step that creates substantial value for customers and stakeholders of both AGC and Fujisoft. It will truly benefit customers and business partners through expanded product portfolio and service excellence in the Middle East region and beyond."

Deepak Kumar Bansal, Chief Financial Officer, AGC Networks said "Bringing Fujisoft under the umbrella of AGC Networks will surely enable customers to garner the cross leverage across AGC and Black Box solution offerings and services support base in the region."

Rohit Himatsingka, Vice President & Head Corporate Development & Strategy, AGC Networks said "Operating within the restrictive parameters of Work from Home during the current COVID times and under the new normal, this challenging and unique acquisition by AGC is in the wake of our focused approach on continuing to be at the forefront to offer the best technology solutions and services in the various markets that we operate in."

About AGC Networks:

AGC is a Global Solution Integrator representing the world's best brands in Unified Communications, Data Center & Edge IT, Cyber Security (CYBER-i), Digital Transformation & Applications including SimpleEdge and Technology Product Solutions (TPS).

About Fujisoft:

Established in Dubai, UAE as an Information Technology Solutions and Service provider, Fujisoft specializes in innovative IT solutions such as Information Security, Communication & Collaboration, Managed Services, Security, Virtualization and Datacentre.

Click Forward-Looking Statements for full text.

Media Contacts:
Neelam Kapoor 
Tel: +91 98197 30611   
E-mail: neelam.kapoor@agcnetworks.com 

Mike Carney
Tel: +1 214 258 1612
Email: legal.us@agcnetworks.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agc-networks-to-acquire-fujisoft-in-middle-east-301068234.html

SOURCE AGC Networks

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 2009? - Morgan Stanley hält neuen Mega-Bullenmarkt für möglich
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Absage an Trump: Merkel will nicht zum G7-Gipfel in die USA fliegen
Mai 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Kurssprung bei Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stimmt Analysten skeptisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla bleibt auch zum Auftakt 2020 Marktführer bei Elektro-Autos
KW 22: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB