AGB Unveils New Member Resources to Empower College, University, and Foundation Governing Boards to Govern with Confidence

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), the premier organization representing higher education governing boards, today launched a suite of member-exclusive resources to empower board members of higher education institutions and foundations to govern with confidence at a time of unprecedented disruption and change.

The suite of benefits is part of AGB'S renewed focus on providing indispensable, easily accessible thought leadership and tools for governing boards. AGB has redesigned, optimized, and improved the http://www.AGB.org website, as well as streamlined guidance on navigating hot-button issues.

"For nearly 100 years, AGB has empowered governing boards with the knowledge and tools to be effective in the boardroom," said Henry Stoever, president and CEO of AGB. "With this new suite of member benefits we're transforming the quality, accessibility, and exclusivity of our offering, delivering the most relevant resources to our 40,000 members at a time when they're dealing with greater governance complexity than ever before."

Specifically, the following new benefits have been added to the portfolio of exclusive AGB member benefits:

  •     New Knowledge Center: All of AGB's thought leadership is now organized by trending topics, board fundamentals, institution types, board roles, key committees, and resource types. Members have exclusive digital access to everything in the Knowledge Center including digital e-books.
  •     New Governance Briefings: The latest insights on higher education's most consequential issues to equip board members to tackle them with confidence.
  •     New Board Member Orientation: A complimentary online resource for introducing new board members to the fundamentals of higher education governance including fiduciary duties, essential responsibilities, board composition, and culture.
  •     New Governance Needs Review: A complimentary phone consultation for each member organization to review current board processes, practices, and structure.

To maintain exclusivity of these resources for AGB members, the majority of this content will now be password protected and members will need to use their login credentials to access them. Members should reach out to concierge@agb.org if they need assistance.

About AGB
The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) is the premier membership organization that strengthens higher education governing boards and the strategic roles they serve within their organizations. Through our vast library of resources, educational events, and consulting services, and with nearly 100 years of experience, we empower 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations to navigate complex issues, implement leading practices, streamline operations, and govern with confidence. AGB is the trusted resource for board members, chief executives, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership.

SOURCE Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges

