AgaMatrix, Inc. And WaveForm Technologies, Inc. Complete $56 Million Capital Raise

SALEM, N.H., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgaMatrix, Inc. ("AgaMatrix") and WaveForm Technologies, Inc. ("WaveForm"), wholly owned subsidiaries of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, today announced that it closed on a total capital raise of $56 million. The raise includes over $6 million in financing from existing and new investors and $50 million in senior financing from Perceptive Advisors. The proceeds from the capital raise will be used for repayment of debt and to support increased production capacity, product development, and additional clinical trial initiatives for the commercialization of WaveForm's Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) in Europe and FDA clearance in the USA.

"The completion of this transaction with our new partners at Perceptive Advisors propels our commercial efforts forward and provides the resources necessary for continued development of world-class CGM technologies for diabetes care," said John Alberico, President and CEO of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC. "We believe with this capital raise we have the resources to meet the challenges of the ever expanding CGM market and to support the development of WaveForm's next generation continuous glucose sensing products."

"There is great opportunity for our innovative sensor technology to capture significant market share through increased investment in production equipment, research and development, and operational resources afforded by the latest financing," said Jackson McAdam, CFO of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC. "We are also excited by the favorable results of the WaveForm continuous glucose monitor in clinical trials, and eager to pursue the significant market opportunity for our WaveForm product across both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes segments."

The completion of the capital raise with Perceptive Advisors and others represents the next step for both AgaMatrix and WaveForm to expand the range of strategic and commercial opportunities available for its wide range of technologies and products.

Covington Associates LLC served as financial advisor with respect to the transaction, and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP served as legal counsel.

About AgaMatrix Holdings LLC

AgaMatrix Holdings LLC is a holding company for two businesses that develop novel and proprietary technologies for diabetes care, AgaMatrix Inc. and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

AgaMatrix Inc. provides diagnostic technologies for diabetes care, including blood glucose monitoring devices and related firmware, software and data storage solutions. AgaMatrix has developed, manufactured and commercially launched 17 blood glucose monitoring products since the Company's 2001 inception, and has sold over 8 million blood glucose monitors and over 3 billion disposable test strips. AgaMatrix Inc. owns and operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Salem, NH USA and in Guangdong Province, China.

WaveForm Technologies Inc. discovers and develops novel and proprietary new technologies for diabetes care. WaveForm's products under development include its innovative continuous glucose monitoring technology, which is currently undergoing human clinical trials, and related firmware, software and data storage platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Financial References

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation:

information concerning possible or assumed future operations, business plans, product development plans or financial results for AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, AgaMatrix Inc. and WaveForm Technologies Inc.;

statements about our potential or prospects for future product sales;

statements about our future levels of operating expenses, or operating profit or loss;

statements about our research and product development activities and schedules;

statements about our future capital requirements and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, investments and other sources of funds to meet these requirements;

other statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and

other statements that are not historical fact.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe" or "intend," but the absence of those words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.

You should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Additional Information Contact

Cara Mottolo, AgaMatrix Holdings LLC

Jackson McAdam, AgaMatrix Holdings LLC

(603) 328–6000

investors@agamatrix.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agamatrix-inc-and-waveform-technologies-inc-complete-56-million-capital-raise-300880004.html

SOURCE AgaMatrix