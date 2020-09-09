+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 23:31:00

AFWERX Announces EngageSpace, the Premier Collaboration Event for the Space Industry

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force's innovation catalyst, announces registration is now live for EngageSpace virtual event. Join AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force and the Space Frontier Foundation for this two-day virtual event on Sept. 29-30, 2020.

With its highly interactive format and diverse participants, this event is designed to revolutionize how the space ecosystem works, dismantle the walls between sectors and close the "believability gap" for what's possible in space.

"EngageSpace is exactly the type of event that we need to help bridge knowledge gaps, explore funding for small companies, and align industry and government interests to ensure that America maintains its technological and innovative edge in the space domain," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Pennington, Space and Missile Systems Center Space Ventures Deputy.

AFWERX EngageSpace is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with the best and brightest and see the future of the new frontier. From the 800 companies that submitted their solutions to four space-focused AFWERX Challenges, 178 have been selected to showcase their solutions and connect with Space experts, potential government buyers, and enthusiasts from around the world. Some of these companies will move on to funding opportunities for prototyping and development with the U.S. Air Force or Space Force.

The event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

"The Space Frontier Foundation is thrilled to be supporting this collaborative event that will help align the major players who are actively creating the next-generation space economy," said Meagan Crawford, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Space Frontier Foundation and Managing Partner of SpaceFund. "EngageSpace is creating value for startup companies, established industry, and the U.S. government and ensuring that America continues to lead humanity out into the solar system." 

Register for the EngageSpace event by visiting https://engage.space/.

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is the innovation catalyst for the Air Force and solves some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a way to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, research and development opportunities, and follow-on production contracts. #WeAreAFWERX   #InnovativeAF  @AFWERX  @usairforce

Media Contacts:

Tracy Skenandore 

AFWERX@kirvindoak.com

SOURCE AFWERX

