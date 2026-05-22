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VinFast Aktie 129051121 / SGXZ55111462

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22.05.2026 08:00:11

Aftersales Ecosystem Emerges as a Key Driver of VinFast’s Global Growth

VinFast
3.14 EUR 1.16%
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EQS Newswire / 22/05/2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

As emerging economies accelerate EV adoption, VinFast is pairing strong product portfolio with an expanding aftersales ecosystem, positioning the VF 8 as a compelling choice for Middle Eastern customers.

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - As EV adoption accelerates across emerging economies, a new generation of national EV champions is reshaping the global automotive landscape. From Türkiye's TOGG to Malaysia's Proton and Perodua, domestic electric mobility brands are gaining momentum across emerging markets as countries increasingly embrace electrification and invest in the future of local automotive industries[1]. Among the standout names is VinFast, Vietnam's rapidly expanding EV maker, which has quickly transformed from a newcomer into one of the country's most influential automotive brands.

766803-Photo-7-jpg-550x.jpeg

That rise is closely tied to Vietnam's broader EV transition. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, Vietnam achieved a 37% EV market share in 2025, nearly doubling Europe's adoption rate and making it one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets[2]. VinFast has been at the center of that momentum, benefiting from strong domestic demand as well as government-backed efforts to accelerate electrification in public transportation and daily mobility.

The company's growth has continued to accelerate in 2026, following a strong 2025 in which VinFast delivered 175,099 vehicles in Vietnam. In April this year alone, VinFast delivered 24,774 electric vehicles domestically, bringing total sales for the first four months of the year to 78,458 units. The company has now led the Vietnamese automotive market for 19 consecutive months.

One major driver behind that momentum is VinFast's long-term focus on customer ownership experience, particularly after-sales support, helping make the EV transition more seamless and reassuring for users. By the end of 2025, the company had developed nearly 400 service workshops across Vietnam while also supporting the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure through partner networks targeting up to 150,000 charging ports nationwide.

At the same time, VinFast is working to expand its global customer support capabilities. During the 2026 VinFast Global Business Conference held in Hanoi earlier this month, the company signed Memoranda of Understanding with 29 international aftersales partners across multiple markets. Under the agreements, partners will establish EV workshops that meet VinFast's global standards, supported by standardized technician training, quality control systems, and a parts supply network targeting the delivery of common spare parts within 24 hours in key markets. VinFast aims to expand its global aftersales network to more than 1,100 workshops in 2026.

The Middle East is becoming an increasingly important part of that expansion. In the UAE, VinFast previously signed an agreement with PlusX Electric to strengthen charging accessibility, roadside assistance, and digital EV support services for customers, while also partnering with the Arabian Automobile Association to provide roadside assistance coverage across six Gulf countries.

VinFast's customer-focused approach is reflected in the VinFast VF 8, an all-electric SUV designed with Pininfarina. The model offers up to 402 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and 493 km of range, alongside premium features including a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, and advanced ADAS safety technologies.

Equally important for Middle Eastern customers is the ownership package surrounding the vehicle. VinFast backs the VF 8 with a 10-year or 200,000 km vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty, five years of free servicing, mobile service support, 24/7 roadside assistance, and access to fast charging infrastructure, reinforcing the company's ambition to compete not only on product, but also on long-term ownership confidence.



Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: VinFast

22/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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