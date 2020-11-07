"AFTERMATH: IS IT POSSIBLE TO HEAL AS A NATION, POST TRUMP PRESIDENCY?"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It doesn't take a professional to see the chaos in which we've become mired, but a professional can help to make sense of what has happened and what lies ahead. Karyne Messina's newest book, AFTERMATH, is an endeavor to contribute to the repair that is needed in our country.

The book can be downloaded here: https://www.freepsychotherapybooks.org/ebook/aftermath-healing-from-the-trump-presidency/

To heal will take time, patience, and a willingness to take stock of our viewpoints and square them with divergent ones

From the perspective of prestigious psychologist and psychoanalyst, Dr. Karyne Messina, Trump's behavior has encouraged the development of a generation of people inclined to embrace hateful identity politics and bigotry, while also dismantling our country's institutions and natural resources. To heal will take time, patience, and a willingness to take stock of our viewpoints and square them with divergent Ones.

It's not so unusual anymore for families and friends who find themselves on opposite ends of the political spectrum to refrain from engaging in any sort of meaningful conversation for fear that such discussions will ruin already fractured relationships. It shouldn't be that way.

Aftermath is a guide on how we can heal, with ideas on how each of us can help bridge the divide that has only grown deeper since Election Day in November 2016.

By using the knowledge and skills developed over three decades of treating patients for a wide range of psychological issues, author Dr. Karyne Messina brings hope about the clear route to healing in the aftermath of the destruction of the past four years.

Karyne Messina, Ed.D. is a licensed psychologist and board-certified psychoanalyst who has been in practice for over 30 years. Dr. Karyne E. Messina, FABP, is a psychologist and Supervising and Training Analyst at the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis and is on the medical staff of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. She maintains a full-time private practice in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She was previously the Director of the Meyer Treatment Center at the Washington School of Psychiatry and the Director of Continuing Education for Women at George Washington University.Dr. Messina is available for interviews and her book is widely available for review. Aftermath is Dr. Messina's second book.

