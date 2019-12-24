After Winning Prestigious Technology Award, InfoBionic Looks Ahead to 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoBionic, a digital health company headquartered in Waltham, Mass., claimed the esteemed 2019 Frost and Sullivan North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award for its MoMe Kardia product, the only full-disclosure remote monitor currently on the market that allows doctors immediate and 24/7 access to cardiac data on demand. The award represented formal recognition of the company's success in 2019, which was bolstered by the myriad enhancements made to its flagship product, which was already cutting edge.

"The award is given to the company that shows the greatest commitment to innovation and creativity, operational efficiency, growth potential, technological leverage and business impact," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Debarati Sengupta. "Ultimately, success is measured by the degree to which a technology is leveraged and the impact that technology has on growing the business."

The MoMe Kardia captures a clinical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) and delivers continuous cardiac monitoring in near real time, which the physician can access on his or her tablet, smartphone, or on any Internet-connected computer. Many older technologies require that cardiac patients in distress press a button or key (referred to as "self-activation") to relay their cardiac readings to the physician. The MoMe Kardia requires no such intervention. The patient needs merely to go about his or her day; the technology does the rest.

In addition to improving patient outcomes, some studies have already demonstrated a significant cost savings that can be realized with remote cardia monitoring; "Remote patient monitoring and patient-generated health data from monitoring devices contribute to valuable clinical, financial, and operational returns on investment (ROI)," according to a July 2018 report.

The MoMe Kardia also boasts enormous gains in the area of data retention. Studies show that legacy systems lose 95 percent to 99 percent of cardiac data.

Independent diagnostic and testing facilities servicing monitors might transmit a 30-second tape of a detected arrhythmia, but doctors frequently miss crucial onset and offset data in the moments prior, losing a key piece of vital data. There is no such data loss with the MoMe Kardia.

Enhancements made to the MoMe Kardia product in 2019 demonstrate that InfoBionic is not resting on its laurels. They listened to cardiologists and electrophysiologists who explained their workflow in detail and how MoMe Kardia truly delivers the telemetry monitoring they need. The MoMe Kardia advisory board met quarterly in 2019 and is made up of InfoBionic customers across the country. They helped drive several of the product releases this year which included new functionality in the software as well as upgrades to the MoMe Kardia device.

Additional enhancements include supplementary views of the two channels the MoMe Kardia currently acquires, adding selectable leads III, aVr, aVf and aVl. This is called six-lead personal ECG monitoring and enables a cardiologist to select the lead best suited to assist in diagnosis.

"We're very pleased with what we accomplished in 2019 and will continue to work for what we stand for," said InfoBionic CEO Stuart Long. "That is the need in the remote cardiac monitoring industry for a cardiac monitor that integrates the positive attributes of the various form factors, while also keeping in mind evolving healthcare trends and patients' increasing comfort with the digital space," he said. "MoMe Kardia puts the patient at the center of the digital ecosystem, non-intrusively recording, storing, and analyzing cardiac activity—virtually bringing the patient closer to the physician."

About InfoBionic

InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most – physicians and their patients. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices and mobile technology, and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. They have seen first-hand the complexities of traditional cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring processes and designed the transformative MoMe® Kardia platform to remove the roadblocks hindering faster, more effective diagnosis and decision-making. Frost & Sullivan bestowed the 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award upon InfoBionic. For more information visit http://www.infobionic.com

About MoMe Kardia™

The company's flagship product, the MoMe® Kardia 3-in1 monitor, is the first non-invasive remote cardiac monitor to offer truly full disclosure, heartbeat-to-heartbeat data over the Cloud, allowing doctors 24/7 real-time access to hospital telemetry-level data. With the MoMe® Kardia, doctors will be able to eliminate third-party monitoring data services and take full ownership of the cardiac monitoring process, empowering them to realize lucrative new revenue streams by billing globally for the monitoring service. MoMe® Kardia is not intended for use as an emergency medical response system. Call 911 if you feel you are having a medical emergency.

1. "Remote Patient Monitoring Shows Significant ROI, Report Says," Advanced Safety in Health Technology, September 2018

2. Ibid.

