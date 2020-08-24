After receiving the highest awards at coveted spirit competitions globally, Forbes Magazine announces that Georgian Bay Vodka™ is ranked as one of the Ten Best Vodkas in the world!

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Georgian Bay Spirit Co. ™ The creators of Georgian Bay Vodka™ has been recognized as one of the top ten vodkas in the world. The vodka received the coveted gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and the Best Vodka at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, Georgian Bay Vodka™ received both a gold medal and the "Best in Show" standing at the London Spirits Competition.

Following these significant wins, Forbes Magazine shared this information in its recent article announcing the top ten vodkas in the world. The article states that vodka, one of the largest spirit categories globally is produced in over 100 countries with over 1,000 individual vodka brands. Overall, the category has a valuation of more than $42 billion. In such a competitive and saturated market – to be ranked as one of the top ten vodkas in the world is a remarkable achievement.

Joshua Beach, Head Distiller of Georgian Bay Spirit Company states, "To be recognized internationally, by such respected competitions amongst such iconic spirit brands is both thrilling and humbling. Each day we strive to produce the best small-batch, hand crafted sprits we can possible make."

To ensure that Georgian Bay Spirits Company continues to create the best tasting spirits in the world, the company is underway with plans to open its new distillery in Collingwood, Ontario this Fall.

Cheers to the Georgian Bay Spirit Co. team and our fellow distillers!

About Georgian Bay Spirit Co.

Georgian Bay Spirit Co. is a small-batch, hand-crafted spirits company based in Ontario. Founded in 2013 by Denzil Wadds and Tim Keenleyside, and later joined by partner Mark Cohon, the company produces award-winning Georgian Bay Vodka and Georgian Bay Gin along with the award winning portfolio of ready to drink craft-cocktails-in-a-can: Georgian Bay Gin Smash, Georgian Bay Cranberry Gin Smash, Georgian Bay Vodka Smash, Georgian Bay Raspberry Rhubarb Smash, Smashed Tea and Smashed Soda lines. Inspired by the beauty of Georgian Bay, we seek to develop world-class spirits and cocktails that are balanced, great-tasting and proudly Canadian.

