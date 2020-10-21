After Meeting with FDA, Guided Therapeutics to Start Study in Support of its Application for FDA Approval

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and painless cervical cancer detection test based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced today the successful outcome of its October 14, 2020 meeting with FDA. The purpose of the meeting was to finalize the protocol (procedure) for its new clinical study in support of its Premarketing Application for the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan (i.e., FDA approval). The Company filed the minutes from this meeting with FDA yesterday, which the agency will review and provide any final comments on the meeting and study protocol.

Currently, women are screened for cervical cancer using one or more laboratory-based tests that require a tissue sample. Women who test positive on these screening tests are referred to biopsy of the suspect cervical tissue. Unfortunately, because of limitations in current imaging technology, 40- 50% of the time the disease is not detected when it is actually present. In addition, the screening tests may generate up to 80% false positives. LuViva does not require a tissue sample and produces an immediate result, so that treatment can begin sooner. Previous clinical studies that included two year follow up showed that LuViva detected a significant number of these missed cases. The Company has received broad agreement from the FDA on the new study’s methodology and patient population in order to demonstrate LuViva’s ability to significantly improve the early detection of cervical cancer. The study is expected to take a few months once enrollment begins and will include approximately 300 to 600 patients.

"Reaching agreement with FDA on the intended use of LuViva and the study to support that intended use is a major milestone for us,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO. "We look forward to filing the protocol with the participating clinical sites and beginning the study as soon as practicable.”

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading "Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005581/en/