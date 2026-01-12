After-Hours Rally: Zentalis, LifeMD, And NanoViricides Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and healthcare names posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Friday, with investors showing renewed interest in companies tied to drug development, healthcare services, and financing updates.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) led the pack, surging 17.65% to close at $4.40, up $0.66 in the after-hours session. While there was no fresh news on Friday, the company recently provided a corporate update on January 6, 2026, highlighting key milestones and expected momentum in its azenosertib development program for the year. The update appears to have bolstered investor confidence in the company's pipeline progress.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) also saw strong gains, climbing 12.18% to $4.33, up $0.47. The move comes days after LifeMD announced the closing of a new senior secured revolving credit facility with Citizens Bank, N.A. The facility provides up to $50 million in total availability, with $30 million committed and an additional $20 million accordion option. Management emphasized that no balance was drawn at closing, citing sufficient cash on hand and expected cash flow to fund organic growth initiatives.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) advanced 11.11%, finishing at $1.24 after-hours, a gain of $0.12. The company did not release news on Friday, but the stock attracted speculative interest late in the session.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) posted a 9.10% jump, closing at $19.55, up $1.63. Despite no new announcements, the stock continued to draw momentum from investor enthusiasm in the biotech sector.

IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) rose 6.49% to $0.60, adding $0.037 in after-hours trading. The company had no news on Friday, but the move suggests bargain-hunting activity at lower price levels.

Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) gained 2.06%, closing at $18.29, up $0.37. Earlier in the week, Neurogene announced that its management team will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where they will present a company overview and meet with investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) also advanced 2.06% to $18.29, up $0.37. The company recently disclosed a definitive agreement with a single investor for the purchase of 66,666,666 Class A ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants) at $0.15 per share in a registered direct offering. The financing move highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen its capital position.