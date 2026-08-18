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YD Bio Aktie 148377564 / KYG983011076

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18.08.2026 04:11:41

After-Hours Gainers: PFSA Executes Another Reverse Split, IVF Jumps On Q2 Results, AMLX Faces D-Day

YD Bio
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(RTTNews) - Today's after-hours gainers included Profusa, following its latest reverse stock split; INVO Fertility, after reporting second-quarter financial results; Vogenx, which recently made its Nasdaq debut; and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, whose shares climbed ahead of the company's Phase 3 LUCIDITY topline results for Avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia, scheduled for release on August 18, 2026.

Read on...

Profusa Inc. (PFSA) implemented a 1-for-4 reverse stock split on Monday, following its 1-for-25 reverse stock split completed on July 7, 2026.

As a result of Monday's reverse stock split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will be reduced from 2,422,906 shares to approximately 605,726 shares, and the number of authorized shares of common stock will remain at 601 million shares, the company noted.

The commercial-stage digital health company is developing a next-generation technology platform designed to enable continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry.

Earlier this month, Profusa entered into an option agreement to acquire G3 Vision Labs, a commercial-stage diagnostics company.

PFSA closed Monday's trading at $4.53, up 26.96%. In after-hours, the stock is up 77% to $8.02.

INVO Fertility Inc. (IVF), a healthcare fertility company, surged 60% during regular trading and extended its gains in after-hours trading following the release of its second-quarter 2026 financial results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, revenue increased 17% year over year to approximately $2.2 million, compared with $1.9 million in the same period last year. The company also delivered a significant improvement on the bottom line, reporting net income of approximately $0.9 million, versus a net loss of approximately $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

IVF closed Monday's trading at $1.53, up 60.38%. In after-hours trading, the stock gained another 11% and was at $1.71.

Vogenx Inc. (VOGX), which made its Nasdaq debut on August 12, 2026, is among the top gainers in post-market trading today.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism, including post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and gastroparesis.

The company offered 6.25 million shares of its common stock in the IPO at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The IPO closed on August 13, 2026, raking in gross proceeds of approximately $81.3 million.

VOGX closed Monday's trading at $15.75, up 6.56%. In after-hours trading, the stock gained 46.67% and was at $23.10.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is scheduled to announce topline results from its Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trial of Avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia on August 18, 2026.

The company's senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

AMLX closed Monday's trading at $21.43, down 0.92%. In after-hours, the stock was up 12% to $24.03.

Shares of Apollomics Inc. (APLM), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates, gained more than 9% in after-hours trading.

The company announced a $10 million private placement transaction last week.

APLM closed Monday's trading at $23.55, up 0.64%. In after-hours trading, the stock was up 9.34% at $25.75.

YD Bio Limited (YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, gained nearly 15% in after-hours trading on Monday.

The company reported full-year 2025 results for the year ended December 31, 2025, on April 30, 2026. Net revenue increased 17% year over year to approximately $596,817 from $510,360 in 2024. However, the company's net loss widened significantly to approximately $8.3 million, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year.

YDES closed Monday's trading at $3.37, up 13.09%. In after-hours trading, the stock gained another 15.43% and was at $3.89.

Shares of Genprex Inc. (GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, were up over 6% in after-hours trading on Monday.

Earlier this month, the company announced its collaboration with Roche Diagnostics to validate biomarkers for patient selection in clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Genprex's lead oncology drug candidate, REQORSA gene therapy, is initially being developed in combination with prominent, approved cancer drugs to treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") and Small Cell Lung Cancer ("SCLC").

A Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating REQORSA in combination with Roche's Tecentriq as maintenance therapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment, dubbed Acclaim-3, is underway.

The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the Acclaim-3 clinical trial was completed in December 2024. The company expects to complete enrollment of the first 25 patients for interim analysis in the Phase 2 expansion portion of the study by the end of 2026 and expects the interim analysis in the first half of 2027.

GNPX closed Monday's trading at $4.47, up 3.59%. In after-hours trading, the stock was up another 6.15% at $4.75.

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Trading Signals: Nokia: Comeback mit KI-Turbo

Die Finnen melden sich mit starken Zahlen zurück. Vor allem das Geschäft mit optischen Netzwerken und KI-Rechenzentren entwickelt sich zum Wachstumstreiber und könnte 2027 für zusätzlichen Schub sorgen. Nach der kräftigen Kurskorrektur bietet die Aktie tradingorientierten Anlegern damit eine potenzielle Chance.

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