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Ovid Therapeutics Aktie 36455122 / US6904691010

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21.08.2026 04:38:34

After-hours Gainers: HOWL Jumps 90%, MODD To Begin Pivot Pump Rollout, BIVI Awaits Long COVID Data

Ovid Therapeutics
2.38 EUR -4.03%
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(RTTNews) - The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), a broad benchmark for the U.S. biotech sector, fell 3.64% during regular trading Thursday but edged 0.21% higher in after-hours trading. Among the notable biotech gainers in after-hours trading were Werewolf Therapeutics, which is advancing its pipeline of cancer therapies; GeoVax, which is on track to begin a pivotal trial of GEO-MVA, a vaccine candidate for mpox and smallpox; and Ovid Therapeutics, which has several upcoming clinical milestones for its investigational drugs OV4071 and OV329, among others.

Read on….

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) was among the top gainers in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The biopharmaceutical company is pioneering conditionally activated therapeutics designed to stimulate the body's immune system to treat cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. Its lead clinical candidates include WTX-124 and WTX-330.

A first-in-human, Phase 1/1b, open-label, multicenter study of WTX-124, both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, is ongoing in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Meanwhile, a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating WTX-330 is enrolling patients, with the goal of optimizing drug exposure within the tumor microenvironment and assessing its potential activity across selected indications.

HOWL closed Thursday's trading at $0.43, up 5.35%. In after-hours, the stock was up 90% at $0.81.

GeoVax Labs Inc.'s (GOVX) Chairman, President and CEO David Dodd will participate in two leadership and policy events associated with the 2026 Georgia Life Sciences Summit, August 25-26, at the Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

The company is advancing a diversified portfolio built around its Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine platform and novel oncology technologies. Its programs include GEO-MVA, a vaccine candidate for mpox and smallpox; MVA-based vaccine candidates targeting Ebola, Sudan Ebola and Marburg viruses; and Gedeptin, a novel gene-directed therapy for solid tumors.

A pivotal Phase 3 GEO-MVA immune-bridging study is on track to be initiated next quarter (Q4, 2026).

GOVX closed Thursday's trading at $0.60, up 1.23%. In after-hours, the stock gained another 12.66% to $0.67.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, gained more than 6% in after-hours trading.

The company's lead drug candidate is GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences, being tested in a Phase 3 clinical trial, dubbed FLAMINGO-01.

Earlier this month, the company announced that its Board of Directors has extended the lock-up of the shares owned by its directors, officers, and existing pre-IPO investors to January 31, 2027, which is approximately 76 months from the date of the IPO.

The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on September 25, 2020, priced at $5.75 each.

GLSI closed Thursday's trading at $15.31, down 11.71%. In after-hours, the stock was at $16.27, up 6.27%.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company, was up more than 7% in after-hours trading.

The company's flagship product is the Pivot tubeless patch pump, designed to make insulin delivery easier, more flexible, and more accessible for people who require intensive insulin therapy. The first phase of commercialisation of its Pivot tubeless patch pump across five strategically selected U.S. markets is planned to begin in October 2026.

MODD closed Thursday's trading at $3.43, up 3.31%. In after-hours, the stock was up 7.87% at $3.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for brain disorders, was up nearly 7% in after-hours trading.

The company has several clinical milestones for its investigational drugs OV4071 and OV329 expected over the coming months.

-- A Phase 1 trial of OV4071 in healthy volunteers is underway. Data from the study are expected to support initiation of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in acute schizophrenia in 2027 and provide insights into future development across additional high-value central nervous system (CNS) indications. -- As part of this development plan, Ovid expects to begin a ketamine challenge study of OV4071 in the second half of 2026 to further assess its effects and confirm its mechanism of action using electrophysiology and biomarkers. -- Meanwhile, OV329 is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for treatment-resistant focal onset seizures, with the study expected to be completed in the second half of 2027. -- A photo stimulation study is also underway to evaluate OV329's anti-seizure effects at 5, 7, and 9 mg, with results expected by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, the company plans to initiate a proof-of-concept safety and signal-finding study of OV329 in patients with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated seizures in the fourth quarter of 2026.

OVID closed Thursday's trading at $2.74, down 6.48%. In the after-hours, the stock was up 6.93% at $2.93.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI), a clinical-stage company developing therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, has a key clinical trial catalyst to watch in the coming months for its lead asset, Bezisterim.

A Phase 2 ADDRESS-LC study, fully funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of War (DoW), is underway to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Bezisterim in adults with long COVID-related cognitive impairment and fatigue. Topline results are expected in late summer 2026.

Earlier in the month, the company announced results from its Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial evaluating its drug candidate Bezisterim in early-stage Parkinson's disease (PD).

According to the company, the trial successfully met prespecified endpoints and achieved its objectives, with topline results showing that Bezisterim improved blood-based inflammatory markers of disease, along with a broad range of biological markers associated with overall cellular health and nerve cell damage.

BIVI closed Thursday's trading at $1.86, up 38.81%. In after-hours, the stock was up 4.84% at $1.95.

Did you know?

There are trillions of bacteria living in our gut, and they may be linked to how we behave and interact with others.

Research by Dr. Katerina Johnson of the University of Oxford's Department of Experimental Psychology suggests that the composition and diversity of the gut microbiome were linked to personality traits, including sociability, anxiety, stress, and neuroticism. For example, more sociable people were found to have lower levels of the gut bacterium Blautia, while people with higher levels of neuroticism, i.e., those more prone to worry and stress, were found to have lower levels of Prevotella. (Source: Human Microbiome Journal, Volume 15, March 2020, 100069)

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