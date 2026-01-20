Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.01.2026 05:19:59

After-Hours Gainers: ATOS, IBRX, FEMY, FHTX, DARE, TBPH

Theravance Biopharma
17.00 EUR -1.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and healthcare stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Friday, driven by regulatory developments, financing updates, and investor sentiment.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) rose 12.98% to $0.69, up $0.080 after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The designation marks a significant milestone for the company's pipeline.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) advanced 9.43% to $6.04, gaining $0.52. The company reported that enrollment in its registrational trial QUILT-2.005 for BCG-naïve non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer has surpassed expectations, with more than 85% of the study population enrolled. Full enrollment is anticipated by the second quarter of 2026, with a biologics license application submission to the FDA targeted by year end 2026.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) climbed 10.68% to $0.72, up $0.070. On January 14, the company disclosed that Nasdaq approved its request for an additional 180-day extension to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement. Femasys now has until July 13, 2026 to meet the listing standard.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) gained 4.02% to $6.26, adding $0.24. The company announced the closing of a $50 million registered direct financing at a 30% premium. The offering included common stock, pre-funded warrants, and series warrants priced at multiples of the issue price, with gross proceeds totaling approximately $50 million.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) edged higher by 1.04% to $1.95, up $0.020. The company did not release any news on Friday, but shares still managed modest after-hours gains.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) gained 5.00% to $21.01, adding $1.00. Similar to Daré, the company had no news on Friday, yet shares advanced in extended trading.