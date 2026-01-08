After-Hours Gainers: ALXO, GMED, ACRV, And Biotech Peers Rally On Trial Data And Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and healthcare companies posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Wednesday, driven by clinical updates, financial results, and upcoming industry presentations.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) surged 10.17% to $1.30 after announcing positive data from a Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trial of its lead candidate, evorpacept. The therapy, combined with rituximab and lenalidomide, showed promise in patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The findings are scheduled to be presented on Sunday, December 7, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) climbed 9.34% to $99.00 following the release of preliminary unaudited sales results. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 sales of about $823.2 million, up 25.2% year-over-year. Full-year 2025 sales are expected to reach $2.936 billion, representing a 16.5% increase from the prior year. Looking ahead, Globus Medical set its 2026 revenue guidance between $3.18 billion and $3.22 billion, with projected non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $4.30 to $4.40.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) rose 6.44% to $3.14 after announcing plans to release clinical data updates for ACR-368 and ACR-2316. The company said it will issue a press release at 7:30 a.m. ET on January 8, 2026, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) gained 4.95% to $1.06 despite no company-specific news being reported on Wednesday.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) advanced 1.75% to $46.00 after confirming that CEO Daniel Faga will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Omeros Corp. (OMER) added 4.47% to $14.72, also without any fresh corporate updates.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) increased 3.73% to $2.50 after announcing an amendment to its warrant agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC. The Singapore-based healthcare provider operates across Singapore, Malaysia, and China, focusing on non-invasive medical services.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) rose 5.34% to $2.15 in after-hours trading, with no new announcements reported.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) gained 4.93% to $1.49, also without any fresh news on Wednesday.