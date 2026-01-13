Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’499 0.0%  Dow 49’590 0.2%  DAX 25’405 0.6%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’016 0.3%  Gold 4’598 2.0%  Bitcoin 72’693 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.4%  Öl 64.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Logitech2575132
Top News
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Liquidationsgefahr: Diese 3 Altcoins könnten für Trader im Januar 2026 riskant werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

PerkinElmer Aktie 1010704 / US7140461093

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.01.2026 04:20:48

After-Hours Biotech Rally: FBLG, NYXH, FBIO, RVTY, OPCH, ATNM, DSGN Climb On Earnings And Momentum

PerkinElmer
82.93 CHF 2.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and healthcare names posted notable gains in Monday's after-hours trading session, with moves driven by earnings updates, guidance announcements, and broader investor sentiment.

FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) led the pack with a sharp rise of 7.68%, closing at $0.41 after hours. The stock added $0.030 despite no company-specific news being released on Monday, suggesting speculative interest or technical momentum may have fueled the move.

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) advanced 3.94% to $5.28 after reporting preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company also provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026, which appeared to bolster investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) climbed 6.90% to $4.49 in after-hours trading. The stock gained $0.29 without any fresh news, continuing a trend of volatility that has characterized the company's recent trading sessions.

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) posted a strong after-hours gain of 4.92%, closing at $109.00. While no new updates were issued on Monday, investors may still be digesting the company's January 9 announcement of a collaboration with Eli Lilly to expand access to predictive models through the Revvity Signals platform. The partnership builds on Revvity's Signals Xynthetica offering, aimed at accelerating AI-enabled drug discovery.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) rose 3.28% to $33.11 after releasing preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company also issued preliminary guidance for 2026, which likely contributed to the positive after-hours reaction.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) added 3.02% to close at $1.34 in after-hours trading. The move came without any new corporate developments, reflecting investor activity in the broader biotech sector.

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) gained 1.97% to $9.30 after hours. No company-specific news was reported on Monday, but the modest uptick highlights continued interest in the name.