Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9281 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’446 2.7%  Bitcoin 74’575 2.9%  Dollar 0.7918 -0.1%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818ams-OSRAM137918297DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Genelux Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 120042593 / US36870H1032

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 03:23:50

After-Hours Biotech Rally: Alumis, Genelux, Bright Minds, Context Therapeutics Post Big Gains

Genelux Corporation Registered Shs
3.48 USD -23.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical names posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Monday, driven by clinical trial updates, regulatory progress, and investor anticipation ahead of key data releases.

Alumis Inc. (ALMS) surged 17.33% to $9.75, adding $1.44 after announcing that topline data from its Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program evaluating envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis will be reported on January 6, 2026. The company also confirmed it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, fueling investor optimism ahead of the readout.

Genelux Corp. (GNLX) climbed 10.92% to $3.86, up $0.38, following interim results from two ongoing trials. The Phase 1b/2 SCLC and Phase 2 VIRO-25 studies are evaluating systemic administration of Olvi-Vec in patients with progressive small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after failure of prior platinum-based regimens. The trials aim to demonstrate that Olvi-Vec's immunochemotherapy mechanism can resensitize tumors to platinum-based chemotherapy across multiple solid tumor types.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) rose 8.42% to $86.75, gaining $6.74 after hours. The company announced it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on January 6, 2026, to report topline results from its Phase 2 trial of BMB-101 in patients with drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares rose 8.36% to $1.68, adding $0.13 in after-hours trading despite no company-specific news being released Monday.

BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) gained 3.95% to $0.44, up $0.017. On December 31, 2025, BioAtla and GATC Health Corp. announced a special purpose vehicle (SPV) transaction to advance ozuriftamab vedotin (Oz-V) in a Phase 3 study for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC). As part of the deal, BioAtla will receive $5 million in initial funding from Inversagen AI, LLC to support clinical trial expenses.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) added 7.09% to $0.6223, up $0.04, with no fresh news reported Monday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) jumped 11.62% to $2.21, gaining $0.23 in after-hours trading, also without any new corporate updates.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) rose 5.36% to $5.50, up $0.28. The company announced submission of the first module of its pre-market approval (PMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Alpha DaRT in treating recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). The modular submission approach allows Alpha Tau to provide comprehensive documentation of non-clinical studies as part of the application process.

Nachrichten zu Genelux Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genelux Corporation Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Realismus statt Euphorie
05.01.26 Marktüberblick: Aixtron im Rallymodus
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’705.35 19.51 UJ1BSU
Short 13’977.55 13.97 SJLB4U
Short 14’500.33 8.96 SK8B9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’247.32 05.01.2026 17:30:03
Long 12’594.07 19.23 SYWB0U
Long 12’318.92 13.82 SRZBNU
Long 11’796.68 8.96 SVFBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend weit im Plus
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Bundeswehr stockt Schützenpanzer-Ausrüstung auf - auch Aktien von RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS steigen
Nordex-Aktie fester: Grossauftrag für kanadische Windparks erhalten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
BASF Aktie News: Anleger schicken BASF am Mittag ins Minus
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Vormittag schwächer
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Neutral für Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagvormittag im Bullenmodus

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:55 BMW legt beim US-Absatz 2025 zu - Drittes Jahr in Folge mit Rekordzahlen
22:24 VW-Tochter Audi schwächelt in den USA - Absatz sinkt deutlich
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Rekordhoch - Ölaktien gesucht
22:13 Aktien New York Schluss: Ölaktien dank Venezuela gesucht - Dow auf Rekordhoch
22:11 Aktivisten: 29 Tote bei Protesten im Iran - 1.200 Festnahmen
21:57 Hegseth: Knapp 200 US-Amerikaner bei Angriff auf Venezuela
21:56 CES: Lego stellt interaktiven Baustein vor
21:04 ROUNDUP: Kritik im UN-Sicherheitsrat an Maduros Gefangennahme
20:57 ROUNDUP/Venezuela: Rodríguez als geschäftsführende Präsidentin vereidigt
20:45 Devisen: Euro holt Verluste wieder auf