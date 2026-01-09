Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Aktie 53183848 / US98943L1070
09.01.2026 04:12:43
After-Hours Biotech Gainers: RVMD Soars On Merck Deal Talks Reports, SXTC, KALV, SGMT Rally
(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies posted notable gains in Thursday's after-hours trading session, driven by corporate updates, clinical milestones, and acquisition speculation.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) climbed 13.6% to $1.42, adding $0.17 after announcing the launch of its Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insights Initiative. The program is designed to integrate AI-driven analytics into product portfolio planning and market intelligence, reinforcing the company's long-term vision of evolving into a data-informed, innovation-driven modern traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) enterprise.
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) surged 15.1% to $123.65, gaining $16.26 after-hours. The rally followed a Financial Times report that Merck is in talks to acquire the company. Earlier in the day, Revolution Medicines closed 5% higher, and momentum accelerated after the company announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zoldonrasib, its RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor. The designation applies to the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12D-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have previously received anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) advanced 14.0% to $18.04, up $2.22 after reporting preliminary unaudited global net product revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The company also highlighted other operational indicators, fueling investor optimism.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) rose 8.1% to $3.07, adding $0.23 despite no fresh news on Thursday. Investors may still be reacting to the company's January 6 corporate update, which outlined key milestones and expected momentum in the development of azenosertib heading into 2026.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) gained 7.3% to $7.81, up $0.53 as of 7:49 PM EST. The move came without any new company-specific announcements, suggesting momentum-driven trading activity.
Equillium, Inc. (EQ) added 4.4% to $1.18, a $0.05 increase in after-hours trading. No new developments were reported on Thursday, but the stock still attracted modest buying interest.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) rose 7.7% to $6.00, gaining $0.43 after announcing plans to present a poster at the upcoming 10th Annual MASH-TAG Conference in Park City, Utah. The presentation will highlight observed anti-fibrotic effects in F3 and qFibrosis stage 4 MASH patients from the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial of its fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, denifanstat.
