After Groundbreaking Partnership, ERxDirect is Now Powered by Updox

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two central Ohio-based companies committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery have launched an innovative new partnership, as Health in Motion Network's (HIMN) ERxDirect pharmacy platform is now being powered by Updox, a platform that manages healthcare communications across both in-person and virtual care. The two disruptive healthcare presences have signed a partnership agreement that integrates Updox's HIPAA-compliant virtual care solutions, including video and secure text, into the Health in Motion Network's consumer-direct pharmacy platform, ERxDirect.

The partnership provides the base for consumer-centered pharmacy care within Health In Motion Network's total health engagement platform, which is already beginning to roll out across the country. The goal is to improve patient outcomes by uniquely connecting local health care, community pharmacies and urgent care centers with the innovation they need to compete in the future and remotely communicate with patients in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Updox has a great set of communication tools that fit perfectly with our overall patient communication strategy, which is key to the ERxDirect platform," said Steve Weiker, Chief Technology Officer. "Updox's willingness to act like a true partner and make product enhancements based on our requests is truly appreciated. Their collaboration speaks volumes to the level of trust each party has in the other's future."

Updox's healthcare engagement and communication software connects and builds relationships that help pharmacies and community health providers grow with more satisfied customers. Updox tech includes video, secure texting, online fax, instant messenger, reminders, notifications and more. The company's HIPAA-compliant virtual care solutions protect patients and healthcare providers by streamlining communication and providing secure channels, supplementing the already robust Health In Motion Network, a connected and collaborative healthcare delivery platform that brings personal health management to the consumer's fingertips.

"Healthcare has been forever changed by COVID-19. While lockdowns and stay-at-home orders forced many healthcare providers to quickly implement telehealth, the safety and convenience of it makes it a preferred option going forward for providers and patients," says Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. "Pharmacies play an essential role in healthcare delivery and we're excited to offer them opportunities to support their patients with consultations, medication therapy management and chronic disease care in ways that are safe, secure and convenient and help them grow their businesses."

Powering up the Health In Motion Network platform will allow Updox to greatly expand its coverage. By partnering with the expansive Health In Motion Network, Updox will grow its pharmacy presence exponentially, from 400 pharmacies to more than 2,000 independent EPIC Pharmacies in the Health In Motion Network as part of a national expansion. Pharmacy operators like Emlah Tubuo R.Ph., PharmD, who owns Powell Pharmacy in central Ohio, are already seeing what the platform can offer.

"I believe a community pharmacist can make a major change in the lives of patients," she said. "With the ERxDirect platform, I see a totally different practice model for pharmacists in general. We are highly trained medical professionals who can do so much more than give medication to patients. We can work as an integral part of the treatment team."

Health In Motion Network is specifically designed to enhance care delivery. The ERxDirect platform will move pharmacy care forward by elevating healthcare's most accessible healthcare provider across the country.

About Health in Motion Network:

The Health In Motion Network™ is redefining how healthcare is delivered, providing an entire care ecosystem tied to local providers and pharmacies. Total health engagement directly provides a transformational model of care delivery focused on access to lifestyle enhancement, personalized complex care management and improving measurable health outcomes.

About ERxDirect

ERxDirect provides consumer-direct pharmacy integration and services, the pharmacy portion of the Health in Motion Network. The platform is a vast network of community pharmacists committed to the innovative platform of improving health management directly with patients or employees as part of managed pharmacy benefit.

About Updox:

The only place to manage healthcare communications across both in-person and virtual care, Updox offers one consolidated inbox for healthcare providers to manage the entire patient journey and office productivity. Through an all-in-one platform, Updox provides a broad set of capabilities for virtual health, patient engagement, and paperless office efficiency that work together to reduce costs and drive revenue. Updox is integrated with more than 100 electronic health records (EHR) and pharmacy management systems and serves more than 560,000 users and 210 million patients. Updox customers also benefit from an engaged user community for benchmarking, idea exchange and networking. Learn how we simplify the business of healthcare. Visit http://www.updox.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Health in Motion Network