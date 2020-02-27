AFS Intercultural adopts EdApp to empower young volunteers, students and teachers across the globe

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin American partners of the AFS Intercultural Programs network has announced the adoption of EdApp to provide quality training to volunteers, teachers and international students enhancing their study abroad programs to empower young people globally.

AFS's philosophy, "learning to live together," binds the organization's inclusive community to build bridges between cultures with the end goal of creating a more just and peaceful world. As a non-profit organization, AFS aims to encourage the global community to respect diversity and embrace inclusiveness. Their global presence includes over 53,000 volunteers, 12,000 study abroad participants, and over 5,000 school alliances in over 60 countries around the world.

With EdApp's mobile-based microlearning platform, AFS can provide valuable opportunities to students and teachers by training them in both personal and professional development. This training will educate students, volunteers, and teachers on anthropological lessons including intercultural sensitivity and the five frameworks for culture.

The ability to access lessons through EdApp's mobile-focused platform allows the 53,000 volunteers around the world to absorb this critical content. Going further with the recent additions of offline mode, learners can easily complete lessons, even where Internet access is sparse or non-existent. Lessons can also be translated into hundreds of languages with EdApp's unique cloud translation feature, making course content universal.

CEO of EdApp, Darren Winterford said, "EdApp is humbled to be playing a role in encouraging inclusivity and peace amongst our global community. Our unique features enable global organizations like AFS Intercultural to seamlessly educate their teams all over the world. We understand the power of education and its boundless effects on surrounding communities and people. EdApp is incredibly excited to have AFS Intercultural join the family."

Juan Medici, Executive Director at AFS said, "We have been thrilled with EdApp's platform and its ability to educate our volunteers, students and teachers. At AFS, we are dedicated to enhancing the effect our programs have on our global community and EdApp is the perfect way to facilitate this. We are particularly impressed with how the platform enables our learners to have constant access to course content via the offline mode feature and in multiple languages."

Through the implementation of EdApp into AFS's training solution, the student volunteers and the teaching departments are able to embrace the power of constant learning, making for a well-informed organization. EdApp's training will equip volunteers, students and teachers with the skills they need to make an impact in an effort to make the world a better place.

About AFS Intercultural Programs

AFS was transformed from a wartime humanitarian ambulance corps into an intercultural learning global exchange and volunteer organization. The voluntary and non-governmental nonprofit drives all efforts towards providing learning opportunities to impart knowledge and skills in young people.

About EdApp

EdApp is an award-winning microlearning-based and mobile-first Learning Management System (LMS). Designed to provide engaging, mobile-first user experiences, the EdApp platform provides Enterprise with the ability to deliver training directly to their workforces' smartphones, resulting in record engagement rates. EdApp delivers around 50,000 lessons per day across more than 30 countries and counting. https://www.edapp.com/

