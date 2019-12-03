Africa Sports Ventures Group to Establish Africa's first ever Collegiate Sports League

ACCRA, Ghana, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa Sports Ventures Group (ASVG) having reached a milestone agreement with the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) to institute a continental Student-Athlete Sports Scholarship program for Universities in Africa on November 22nd 2019, will now establish the first ever African Collegiate Sports League for all sports disciplines mirroring the NCAA in the USA.

The League will be called the Africa Collegiate League and a key purpose for its formation besides being a support structure for the Africa Sports Scholarship Fund is to bridge the gap between the Youth Sports stage and the Professional Level in the development continuum of Athletes in Africa.

The Africa Sports Scholarship Fund has been set up to incentivize and heighten Student Athlete participation in Sports in Universities across Africa and provide opportunities for young sports men and women coming up from the school system.

The League, which will start in October of 2020 with an initial installment of 32 Universities, will start off with two sports disciplines (Football and Basketball), and the list of those Universities will be revealed at an ASVG event in the first half of 2020 at the company's Headquarters in Accra Ghana.

The Africa Collegiate league does not replace or displace the functions of the African university sports federation, but is established to create more opportunities for student athletes to excel.

About the Africa Sports Ventures Group

Africa Sports Ventures Group is a For profit Limited Liability Sports Solutions, Services and Business Corporation whose key purpose is to fully invest its earnings back into the sports industry of Africa in various formats that range from funding to sponsorship or any bespoke solution that will meet the needs of its partners and clients. Africa Sports Ventures Group through its Solutions and Services Sectors will establish partnerships with every and any sports programs, private and public to help them build capacity so as to succeed in their efforts to build and create a sustainable environment for their programs to succeed.

The Company through its business ventures will provide a reliable Sponsorship and Funding environment for its clients and partners and any organization engaged in valid and sustainable sports event organizing and programs to carry out their mandate.

